After the first image of Windows 10X on a single screen device, confirmation from Microsoft arrives. The Colossus of Redmond has in fact officially announced the change of plans and has revealed that the OS, initially designed for the Surface Neo, will also arrive on laptops.

Panos Panay explained that “the world is a very different place than last October, when we shared our vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices. We designed Windows 10X to be flexible, and this flexibility allowed us to focus our focus on single screen devices that harness the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways“.

In the post posted on the Windows blog, Microsoft has not disclosed information on when single-screen laptops with 10X will be available, nor when dual display devices will hit the market. The interesting news, however, is that the rumors that emerged earlier turned out to be true. The executive said that “we are looking for the right time, in collaboration with our partners, to bring dual screen devices to the market “.

For all the information on Windows 10X we refer you to our dedicated news, published last year.