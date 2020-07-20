Windows 10X is still late: the arrival on dual-screen devices in 2022?

Still delays for the new Windows 10X. According to ZDNet’s Mary Jo Foley, the operating system should debut on dual-screen devices only in the spring of 2022, with the first single display Windows 10X PCs arriving in spring 2021.

The bad news doesn’t end there, however, because Windows Central’s Zac Bowden also reported that Windows 10X will not have local support for Win32 apps, as Microsoft intends to push the streaming of these applications, in a similar way to what is done with Windows 10S.

In short, before you can get your hands on the operating system of the Redmond company you will have to wait a little longer. Microsoft, however, a few months ago released the official Windows 10X emulator which allows you to test it in preview pending the arrival of the Surface Neo, the dual-screen device that the American company had shown during the keynote held last fall.

The first delays for Windows 10X had been reported last April when ZDNet always spoke of a change of strategy for the OS. The long report also mentioned the possibility of bringing the new Windows 10X first on single-screen devices and then on dual screens, such as the Surface Neo.