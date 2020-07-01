Windows 10 will have a deleted file recovery tool

Has it ever happened to all of us that we have mistakenly deleted a few files that we shouldn’t And, our fair computer skills have kept us from getting them back on time? So we have had to repeat the work again and we have lost precious time that we could have invested in perfecting it.

Windows is an operating system that, from its beginnings, He didn’t do much of his part to help us with these tasks, so whenever we need to recover a file deleted by mistake, all we could do was resort to third-party solutions or, in more severe cases, to specialized companies that usually cost good money.

Windows 10 native tool

Looking back, the closest thing Windows has had throughout history with the aim of recovering the old cluster of information recorded on the hard drive was the “defrag” tool, which It was in charge of relocating the sectors occupied by a file to join them and gain speed in reading the data. In its versions of MS-DOS, it even went so far as to allow the recovery of these clusters to have them back operational.

Hard Drive Defragmenter in Windows.

Slashdot’s Mark Wilson has stated that Windows 10 will have its own deleted file recovery tool this is a huge leap in the peace of mind of users who, from time to time, throw documents, images or any other file that ends up being accidentally deleted. Remember, however, that a deleted file is not completely erased, but remains in the stored logical drive until it is overwritten by other content.

It is precisely on those files that have not been overwritten that you can activate this new tool from Microsoft, retrieving them before it’s too late. Well, this new Windows 10 recovery app will be able to work on any drive that we have installed on the computer, be it a hard disk, an SSD, a USB key or a memory card.

Also, in terms of formats, the new tool that Microsoft will publish will be compatible with units that have a format NTFS, FAT, exFAT and ReFS, so it will be virtually possible to work on any rewritable platform on our computer. It goes without saying that in the case of optical drives, that working range is quite limited depending on many factors, such as the media and its ability to be erased and re-recorded. So keep that in mind.