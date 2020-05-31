Tech NewsWindows
Updated:

Windows 10, what does the message 'Your device is not ready' mean?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam -

Additional advice provided to Leaving Certificate teachers on Irish bonus marks

Teachers who are giving their students estimated marks are told not to add bonus marks to their mark but...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Redmi Display 1A official: a PC monitor under 80 euros per exchange

The "hot week" of Xiaomi / Redmi, which also saw the announcement of several devices concerning our country, is...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam -

Maneater, analysis. The killer shark crying out for revenge

We analyzed Maneater's sandbox game for PC, which stood out at E3 a couple of years ago. Many of us...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Windows 10, what does the message 'Your device is not ready' mean?

Recently, several users have seen it appear on Windows 10 an icon with a question mark and a message which warns that their device is not ready. Not everyone understood what it means. Don't worry: let's clarify.

According also to what reported by MSPowerUser and as you can see in the screenshot at the bottom of the news, Microsoft has decided to implement a new notice relating to the release of the May Update. In fact, as we already let you know a few days ago, the rollout phase began on May 27, 2020, but not all users are receiving the update at the same time.

For this reason, the Redmond company notifies those who cannot yet upgrade through the above method. In particular, to check if you are one of the users who cannot yet install the Windows 10 May Update, just go to the path Settings> Update and security> Windows Update and see if the message involved appears. The "Find out more" button takes you to an in-depth page on the official Microsoft website.

We remind you that the versions upgradeable to May Update are those 1903 and 1909. It is not clear if Microsoft is using this message only to notify those who do not yet have one of the versions mentioned or if devices with an incompatible hardware compartment are also involved (here you find the minimum requirements).

In any case, the message accompanied by the question mark icon reads: "The Windows 10 May 2020 update is coming soon. This update is currently offered for compatible devices, but your device is not yet ready. When your device is ready, the update will be available on this page".

More Articles Like This

Xiaomi has the cameras you need to make your car look like a Tesla

Car Tech Brian Adam -
In recent times a genre has proliferated within the videos that are published on social networks that are those of cars. Since smart...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is about to arrive: confirmed the date

Reviews Brian Adam -
After the first signs of a few weeks ago, concrete information finally arrives on thearrival of the awaited Xiaomi Mi Band 5 smartband.In particular,...
Read more

Xiaomi launches its Mi Air 2SE helmets, some Airpods at an irresistible price

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Gone are the times when Xiaomi launched its products with droppers and leaving a certain space between each of them. They were the...
Read more

How to use Telegram on your mobile without taking up much space or downloading applications

Apps Brian Adam -
The most common way to use a mobile service is to download its application, but with Telegram it is not essential: you can access...
Read more

Surface Pro 7 with Intel Core i5 processor is on offer on Amazon: 300 Euro discount!

Laptops Brian Adam -
Also today the Amazon offers on tech products are renewed. Among and many promotions offered by Jeff Bezos' shop, he offers a very interesting...
Read more

Ferrari is already working on a 100% electric model, do you know when?

Car Tech Brian Adam -
All the car brands are running to get fully into the electric vehicle market, and we are not only talking about the ones...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Windows 10, what does the message 'Your device is not ready' mean?

Recently, several users have seen it appear on Windows 10 an icon with a question mark and a message...
Read more
Corona Virus

The Covid-19 accelerates the arrival of the elevator without cables

Brian Adam -
To the relief of post-pandemic office workers in the elevator queue, cordless elevators are no longer just for Charlie and the chocolate factory....
Read more
Corona Virus

Sanofi finds in M&A the cure for its CEO blunder

Brian Adam -
Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson is not going to let a small fuss over the Covid-19 take him out of his way. The French...
Read more
Latest news

Riots erupt in US over deaths, curfew imposed in several cities

Brian Adam -
Washington: Violent demonstrations against racial discrimination and prejudice against blacks have intensified in the United States, and as the situation worsens, curfews have...
Read more
Corona Virus

Renault and Nissan must repair their marriage of inconvenience

Brian Adam -
All relationships have their ups and downs, but the alliance between Renault and Nissan Motor has been especially difficult since the arrest of...
Read more
Car Tech

Xiaomi has the cameras you need to make your car look like a Tesla

Brian Adam -
In recent times a genre has proliferated within the videos that are published on social networks that are those of cars. Since smart...
Read more
Latest news

Hertz is a case study on financial comorbidities

Brian Adam -
In hindsight, it's easy to see why Hertz filed for bankruptcy on Friday. The US car rental company was burdened with debt, directly...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY