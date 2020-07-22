MobileAndroidTech NewsReviews
Updated:

Windows 10: users complain about problems with Disk Cleanup, here’s how to fix it

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September....
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

OpenAI GPT-3 can generate code: I’m an AI and I’ll explain how!

OpenAI researchers have published a document describing a cutting edge linguistic model composed of 175 billion parameters. The previous...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 arrives in Spain: prices and release date

Just a month ago we were giving the news of the official presentation of the new Xiaomi Smart...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This spectacular photo shows us four heavenly wonders: there is also the comet NEOWISE

The "record" image attached to this news shows a meteor of a split second that crawls in the sky,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The ‘close connections’ will be coming to Android very soon, do you know when?

We have been hearing for a long time that these types of connections are getting closer within the Android...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Windows 10: users complain about problems with Disk Cleanup, here's how to fix it

After the serious bug with internet connectivity in Windows 10, let’s go back to talking about the problems of Microsoft’s operating system, caused once again by the May 2020 Update. Apparently, in fact, the update would have “broken” the operating system’s Disk Cleanup utility.

In fact, according to reports, some users (fortunately few) they would no longer be able to start the tool. Apparently, everything would be confined to Insider members who installed a version preliminary of the May 2020 Update, which bears the code KB4535550 and distributed in January 2020.

The solution, for those who stumbled upon this bug, is to be found in the Troubleshooting tool, which disables the automatic execution of Disk Cleanup to allow the computer to install the new Windows beta, which bears the identification number 19041.84. On reboot, the tool is activated again to verify that the procedure has been successful and, if everything is ok, proceed with the reactivation of the Disk Cleanup. This “homebrew” method was also recognized by Microsoft itself, which recommended it to those who ran into the problem.

Another problem therefore for the operating system, on the day when a rumour emerged that Microsoft intends to change its approach for Windows 10 updates.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Huawei, 12% discount on everything at the launch of the Huawei Store app

Apps Brian Adam -
Huawei announced today the arrival of the Huawei Store application, which further simplifies the user shopping experience and aims to redefine mobile shopping for...
Read more

Apple, the green transition continues: products with zero impact on the environment by 2030

Apple Brian Adam -
With a long press release recently released, Apple has announced that will become carbon neutral by 2030. The Colossus of Cupertino has revealed that...
Read more

Netflix, the tests of the new low cost mobile only subscription in HD are underway!

Apps Brian Adam -
We return to talk about Netflix low-cost subscriptions. The streaming platform of Reed Hastings has in fact kicked off some new tests in India,...
Read more

This graphic designer delights his clients with his work: what none of them knew was that it was artificial intelligence

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
Art. Lebedev Studio is a graphic design company based in Russia. 358 people work there, including a certain Nikolay Ironov, who apparently...
Read more

The iPhone 12 will have a better camera and analysts are already advancing what we will see in 2022

Mobile Brian Adam -
When we are less than two months away from a hypothetical Apple digital keynote, where we will know in detail what the new...
Read more

Humans on Mars? Parmitano’s prediction: "In 25 years, but the Moon first"

Space tech Brian Adam -
On the day the first UAE mission to Mars was launched, the Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano took stock of the race to the Red...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY