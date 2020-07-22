Windows 10: users complain about problems with Disk Cleanup, here’s how to fix it

After the serious bug with internet connectivity in Windows 10, let’s go back to talking about the problems of Microsoft’s operating system, caused once again by the May 2020 Update. Apparently, in fact, the update would have “broken” the operating system’s Disk Cleanup utility.

In fact, according to reports, some users (fortunately few) they would no longer be able to start the tool. Apparently, everything would be confined to Insider members who installed a version preliminary of the May 2020 Update, which bears the code KB4535550 and distributed in January 2020.

The solution, for those who stumbled upon this bug, is to be found in the Troubleshooting tool, which disables the automatic execution of Disk Cleanup to allow the computer to install the new Windows beta, which bears the identification number 19041.84. On reboot, the tool is activated again to verify that the procedure has been successful and, if everything is ok, proceed with the reactivation of the Disk Cleanup. This “homebrew” method was also recognized by Microsoft itself, which recommended it to those who ran into the problem.

Another problem therefore for the operating system, on the day when a rumour emerged that Microsoft intends to change its approach for Windows 10 updates.