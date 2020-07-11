Windows 10, update 2004 not installed? Here is a possible cause

After the message “Your device is not ready yet”, there are further developments related to the story of the update to the 2004 version of Windows 10.

In fact, according to what is reported by Techdows (via MSPowerUser), one of the possible causes of the failure to install the update it may be related to Microsoft OneDrive. The problem seems to involve some dated devices or in any case computers with software dating back to a few years ago. Some users claim that they managed to solve the problem simply by uninstalling OneDrive.

We remind you that to install the 2004 version of Windows 10 there are minimum requirements to be respected. We remind you that the update involved is the one also known as the May 2020 Update. In fact, the rollout of the latter started in May 2020, but we are now almost two months away and many users are still stuck with the 1909 version (you can see yours in Settings> System> System Information).

To check if you can already update your device, just go to the “Update and security” section of the settings Windows 10 and try to check for updates through Windows Update. Many people still get the aforementioned message, even if Microsoft seems to have “cut” the phrase a bit so as not to “scare” users too much. In any case, the release of the 2004 version seems to be going a bit “slowly” for the moment.

For more experienced users, we advise you to consult the official Microsoft website to understand in more detail the reasons why it may not be possible to perform the update at the moment.