Windows 10, the Amazon Prime Video app arrives: download of movies and TV series is possible

Microsoft has announced that it is The official Amazon Prime Video application is available on the Windows 10 Microsoft Store, the streaming platform of the Seattle giant included in the annual Prime subscription. Compared to streaming via browser, there are many news, but also limitations.

First of all, judging from what is reported by various sites, the app would not support streaming at resolutions above 720p, but the other side of the coin is represented by the possibility of downloading content for offline viewing.

In the description, however, we read that the app can stream and download up to 1080p HD, but “may vary based on content”. Colleagues of The Verge in some tests failed to go beyond 720p, although some content was listed as 4K UHD.

As for downloads instead, always the editors of the popular newspaper had the opportunity to download a 52-minute episode of Tales from the Loop at higher resolution, but it required 2.74 gigabytes.

The download is obviously free and can be done through this address.

This is undoubtedly good news, which comes a few days after the publication of the rumours that want Amazon Prime Video to work on a live TV channel 24/7.