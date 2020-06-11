Tech NewsWindows
Windows 10, still problems for the May 2020 Update: now it’s up to disk optimization

By Brian Adam
Windows 10, still problems for the May 2020 Update: now it's up to disk optimization

Still problems for the May 2020 Update of Windows 10. According to reports from various users on Windows Latest, lo disk optimization tool would be causing quite a few headaches to users.

Apparently following the installation of the major update, the tool would no longer work as before and besides not reporting the correct status, it would not even record when and if the scan and optimization were performed.

As a result, it continually asks users to scan again, even if it has been done recently.

Microsoft apparently was informed by users as early as last January, when the May 2020 Update tests were in progress, but despite this, it did not correct it and in fact, it is also present in the final version. A fix, however, could arrive soon via Windows Update.

Drive Optimizer it is a tool highly appreciated by users, which contains various applications including the one that performs maintenance on the PC hard disk, in order to improve performance, but it is also capable of defragmenting the disks, which is especially useful for those who use computers based on “traditional” hard disks and not on SSD.

A bug was also reported yesterday with USB printers.

