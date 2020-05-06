Windows 10 shows an impressive increase in usage

In a blog post, Panos Panay, Microsoft's Chief Product Officer for the devices and Windows industry, announced that the use of Windows 10 marked a 75% increase on an annual basis, which translates to over four trillion minutes of activity.

Microsoft has announced that the use of Windows 10 has increased dramatically since the quarantine measures were introduced, so much so as to change the development plans for its new operating system.

Panay has reported that the Redmond house will soon present important news for its new operating system, Windows 10X. The release was originally intended exclusively for devices equipped with dual screens, however, support for single screens will also be introduced immediately.

"We continue to focus on customer needs but, at the same time, we must focus on meeting them based on what are the new needs. The cloud is playing an increasingly important role and we believe that the time has come to accelerate the development of these systems "Panay said.

The new Windows 10X was primarily designed for folding PCs developed with multiple screens and its arrival on the market is highly anticipated, especially after the announcement of availability also on Laptops. The next operating system is expected to be released in the third quarter of the year and will presumably be free.

Meanwhile, the Windows team has postponed the release of the May update to the next few weeks.