Windows 10, problems with printing PDFs for update KB4557957

Problems continue to emerge with the Windows 10 update KB4557957, which was released earlier this month a few weeks after the expected May 2020 Update. In the past few hours, Microsoft’s support forums have been stormed by reports from complaining users the inability to print PDF documents.

Reportedly, the package bearing the identification code KB4557957, which was intended to plug the leaks and solve problems previously reported by users, would contain a bug that makes it impossible to print PDF files.

Initially, other problems with the press had also been reported, and in fact in the Microsoft hub, many had complained outages with Roch, Brother and Canon printers. In confirming and recognizing the bug, Microsoft has specified that the same problems also apply to PDF documents, which are widespread especially in the professional sphere and are used daily by millions of people.

The Colossus of Redmond at least at the moment has not indicated any indication on how to solve, much less has specified whether a fix is ​​coming or not. Meanwhile, some recommend downloading and installing universal PCL6 drivers for printers. Alternatively, it is recommended that you uninstall or not install the update.

However, some problems have also been reported with the May 2020 Update, specifically with disk optimization.