Updated:

Windows 10, printer problems fixed: fix available

By Brian Adam
Windows 10, printer problems fixed: fix available

Over the weekend we talked about the problems with Windows 10 printers, which were recognized by Microsoft and represented a serious headache for millions of people who were unable to print PDF files. The Colossus of Redmond, given the seriousness of the situation, immediately put a patch.

In fact, Microsoft released cumulative updates yesterday to resolve the problem, which is however only available on the versions affected by the bug (1507, 1607, 1709, 1803, 1809, 1903, 1909 and 2004 of Windows 8.1 and Windows 10).

The KB4567512 package is available on Windows 10 1909 and 1903, the KB4567513 on 1809 and the KB4567514 fix on 1803, while on Windows 8.1 and Windows 10 1507, 1607 and 2004 it is not yet available.

In the changelog, we read that the update “resolves an issue that may prevent printing from certain printers” and mention is also made of the disservices encountered by many with PDF files, which are widely used especially in the professional and legal fields.

If you have a PC with one of the affected versions installed, you can search for the update directly from Windows Update.

Still no news for the bug that causes the log out from Chrome, Edge and OneDrive, which occurred following the installation of the May 2020 Update.

