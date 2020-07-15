Windows 10, Patch Tuesday of July 2020 available: corrected 123 vulnerabilities

As usual, Microsoft kicked off the distribution of the cumulative update for Windows 10, which falls every second Tuesday of the month. The package available since yesterday brings with it the fixes for 123 security flaws in 13 products, but fortunately, none of the bugs has been exploited by hackers.

According to reports from the Redmond company, the most serious bug was discovered by Check Point researchers in the DNS Server component of Windows 10, to the point that it received a hazard rating of 10/10, as it could easily be used to create wormable malware.

Other bug fixes have been found in Word, Excel, Outlook, Sharepoint and in the Jet Database Engine present in some Office applications. Vulnerabilities allowed remote code execution.

The update can be downloaded through Windows Update in Ten’s Settings application, but users can also choose to download and install it manually through the Microsoft Catalog.

For the future, in the meantime, Microsoft is working to retire the Control Panel of Windows 10, as emerged in the Preview Build 20161 of the operating system made available to members of the Insider program. The new Start menu is also being tested, which was shown a few weeks ago in a post published on Facebook.