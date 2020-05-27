Windows 10: Network and BSOD issues after KB4556799 update

New problems for Windows 10. In the past few hours many users who have installed the latest update rollup KB4556799 they are complaining about crashes, network problems and the appearance of the Blue Screen of Death.

At the moment there is not much information available about the real spread of the bugs, and as always on Reddit and the official Ten communities, the posts are varied and speak of various disservices.

In particular, one user also claimed that “after ‘update I’m having problems with Explorer, which is responding or delayed or freezes“. Also others complain of problems with opening File Explorer and in general with its management, but “shell crashes and explorer.exe crashes“.

Others have met appear the infamous Blue Screen of Death with several stop codes or have stumbled upon a bug that leads to a black screen. In the reports, however, there is also talk of problems with the Windows 10 network cards and with LTE connectivity.

In the Microsoft hub, some have also reported PC slowdowns following the installation of the package in question. At the moment the only way to solve is to uninstall the update or restore to a previous version of Ten.

The hope is that the imminent arrival of the May 2020 Update for Windows 10 will also bring fixes for these bugs.