Windows 10, Microsoft evaluates the possibility of releasing only one update per year

By Brian Adam
Windows 10, Microsoft evaluates the possibility of releasing only one update per year

A new report published on the net suggests that from 2021 Microsoft, to focus on the development of Windows 10X could radically change the approach towards updates for Windows 10. The giant of Redmond, specifically, could release only one major update per year.

To report the rumour is ZDNET, according to which from next year Microsoft “could roll out only one feature update per year to free engineers and focus on Windows 10X“.

The newspaper reports that, should the report be accurate, the Redmond company will release major updates for Windows 10X in the spring, and counterparts for Windows 10 in the fall.

The indiscretion comes a few hours from the rumours that want Windows 10X in heavy delay, to the point that there is talk of arrival on dual-screen devices only in 2022.

This new system from Microsoft Patch Tuesday should not change, which however should see the light on the second Tuesday of the month, but only the major updates that are currently published twice a year. In the next will debut the new Start menu that Microsoft has widely shown on their social accounts.

What do you think of this important news? As always, let us know through the comments section while remembering that at the moment they are just rumours.

