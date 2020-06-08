Windows 10: Microsoft advertises Edge with a permanent notification in the Start menu

Microsoft is pushing hard on Edge. The proprietary browser that has taken the place of Internet Explorer has also obtained important feedback from users, and apparently the Colossus of Redmond wants to further increase the installations. For this reason, it is using Windows 10 to advertise it.

As we show in the screenshot below, if you open the Start menu to search for a web browser like Firefox or Chrome, an ad recommending Microsoft Edge will be shown. Unlike what happened in the past, however, this advertisement cannot be disabled or deleted, which means that it will be shown permanently.

It is also interesting to note that the addition took place following the start of the public rollout of Microsoft Edge via Windows Update. Many have not hesitated to define Microsoft’s unfair practice, but it is not the first time that the Redmond giant has used its operating system to advertise its products.

Especially for Edge, however, the strategy put on is impressive: in fact, recently it has started to promote the browser also for people who use OneDrive.

Recently Microsoft Edge has become the second most used browser in the world, obviously behind Google Chrome which remains the king.