Windows 10 May 2020, Microsoft extends availability to multiple users

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Windows 10 May 2020, Microsoft extends availability to multiple users

A few days after the launch of the May 2020 Update for Windows 10, Microsoft is extending the availability of the update to multiple users and a wide range of hardware configurations. The announcement came directly through the official website of the update, where the availability document was updated.

The Colossus of Redmond points out that can be downloaded to a wider range of PCs, as long as they meet all the compatibility requirements provided by the developers to avoid conflicts and problems. Initially, the package was offered only to the so-called “Seeker”, or those who were looking for it in Windows Update.

In the official support document, Microsoft points out that it is extending the availability of the May 2020 Update even to those who installed the Patch Tuesday in June, which was launched yesterday, to coincide with the second Tuesday of the month.

As happened in the past, the company of Satya Nadella is slowing down the deployment of the update to avoid causing problems for users. Consequently, if the manufacturer of the PC or some component has blocked the release due to some compatibility problem, the installation will not be possible. This is the case for computers that include the latest NVIDIA drivers.

Yesterday we published on these pages the complete list of known problems related to the May 2020 Update.

