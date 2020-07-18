Windows 10: July update makes Paint and Notepad disappear, how to fix it

The Windows 10 Patch Tuesday of July 2020 is causing a noteworthy headache for users, who have seen two very important applications disappear: Notepad and Paint.

Some reports published on the official community of the giant of Redmond, report that a similar disservice was complained by many to the May update, and also in that case the reasons are not known since Microsoft has not yet recognized the problem officially.

The only way to solve is to reinstall apps through the Microsoft Store. Simply open the Settings of the apps, then move to “Apps and Features” and search for them through the search box. If they are not present, just open the Store of the Colossus of Redmond, perform a search and install them.

Again, however, many have encountered several problems, since the 2004 version of Windows 10 would not allow installation and the download of Paint and Notepad from the Store. The operating system, in fact, returns an error message stating that the apps are already installed. In this case the only way is to restore the PC to the previous version and avoid downloading the Patch Tuesday of July 2020 until the problem is solved.