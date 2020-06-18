Windows 10: ISO 2021 update, build 20150 available

A few days after the launch of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Microsoft has already started the tests for the major updates that will be available in 2021. The giant of Redmond has also published the ISO file of build 20150, which can be downloaded directly from your PC.

The first thing to do is sign up for the Windows Insider program through the dedicated page, after which simply connect to this address and download the ISO file to install.

Reportedly, in the changelog, Microsoft refers to some news for the Windows subsystem for Linux, which includes some new features including the ability for Linux binaries to use the GPU. The Colossus of Redmond, however, also speaks of some improvements to the search box experience.

Microsoft is at the same time testing with the members of the Insider program also the autumn major update (20H2), in the Slow Ring. This package should resume the one launched last year, and apparently will include only a series of small corrections (so much so that it has been compared to the old Service Packs), without adding many features.

For all the information on the Insider Preview of Windows 10 20150, we refer you to the support page published on the Microsoft blog and signed by the Senior Program Manager of the Windows Insider Program, Brandon LeBlanc.