Windows 10, goodbye Control Panel? Microsoft takes another step forward

Microsoft has been trying for some time to remove Windows users from the Control Panel, which is undoubtedly one of the most used and appreciated features by users. In the last Preview Build of Windows 10, 20161, the Colossus of Redmond has taken another step towards the goal.

In the demo version of the OS, in fact, and click on the “System” icon in the Control Panel, you are redirected to the Settings application.

Brandon LeBlanc, in a post published on the official blog of the Insider Program, explained that “we are continuing to work to bring the functionality of the Control Panel into the Settings. In fact, we are migrating the information present in the System page of the Control Panel to the “Settings” page of the system information“. Microsoft also points out that it has made other changes to make the user experience as clear as possible: for example, safety data have been simplified.

It is likely that for the complete retirement of the Control Panel it will be necessary to wait a while, as being a very important function of the operating system it will take time to be eliminated, also due to a matter of habit on the part of users.

Recently, the new Windows 10 Start menu has also been shown, which is being tested with the build-in question.