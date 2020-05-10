Sunday, May 10, 2020
Windows 10 and Game mode problems: low FPS and freeze

Windows 10 and Game mode problems: low FPS and freeze

After the problem related to the removal of the files, we return to talk about Windows 10 and its drawbacks. This time, the functionality that is creating many headaches for users is the Game Mode of the Microsoft operating system.

In particular, according to what reported by Guru3D, the mode designed to optimize game performance is causing several problems for gamers. In fact, these days, the functionality originally introduced in 2017 is at the center of many user reports, which complain Low FPS, freeze and performance problems in general.

According to what has been written by several users on Reddit, the main titles involved would be Call of Duty: Warzone and League of Legends. In addition, fans are trying to compile a list of "affected" video cards. Among these, we find the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, RX 570, RX 480 and R9 290 and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 980 and GTX 1080.

By analyzing the problem, users have found that it is enough disable Windows 10 Game Mode to get everything back to normal. To do this, you need to go to the settings and follow the path Games> Game mode. From here you will be able to disable the option involved.

In conclusion, Windows 10 is once again creating inconveniences to certain users. Have you encountered such problems? Let us know in the comment space below!

