Windows 10: a bug causes malfunctions with USB printers

Microsoft officially recognized a Windows 10 bug causing problems with USB printers when they are connected while shutting down the computer. In a support document, he explains that the circumstances for “activating” the bug are not easy, but he has nevertheless issued instructions to remedy the problem.

“If you connect a USB printer to Windows 10 version 1903 or later when you turn off the PC and disconnect or turn off the printer, the USB printer port may not be available in the list at the next startup,” says Microsoft, according to which the causes of the problem would be the following:

The USB printer driver does not call the OpenPortEx function due to the Language Monitor;

In the control panel, under “devices and printers” when you select “Print server properties” and “port”, the USB printer port (such as “USB001”) is not displayed in the list.

The problem can be circumvented by connecting the printer to the USB port and turning it on before starting the computer.

The Redmond giant acknowledged the problem and noted that it is already working on a fix, which could arrive in a few weeks through Windows Update.

Microsoft recently extended the availability of the Windows 10 May 2020 Update, so several problems and bugs are already known.