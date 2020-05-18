Windows 10 20H2 branch contains code that reveals latent but inactive enhancements in Windows 10 2004

There are few days left for Windows 10 2004, the expected spring update, to be a reality. But together with the last stitches in the 20H1 branch that we will see in a few days, Microsoft has been profiling for some time what it can give if the next update we’ll see in the fall.

We know that Microsoft likes to release two major updates throughout the year. One of great significance that traditionally takes place in the first six months of the year and another that, from the one we saw in 2019, is expected to be of lesser weight, almost as if it were destined to settle the previous one. A tonic that seems, we will see this 2020.

Inactivated in Windows 10 2004

With Windows 10 2004 we will see numerous changes, being the most notable the one that will mean the disappearance of the 32-bit versions, since the brand will focus on 64-bit versions that are the ones it will distribute among the OEMs.

And with Windows 10 2004 we will also see how Microsoft bets on a first update loaded with news and a second, the expected 20H2 branch, lighter. This is what follows from lines of code and registry entries discovered in builds of branch 20H2. In fact, in Windows Latest they have discovered something called “enablement package” support.

A feature indicates that the update that we will see in a few days, would have latent, although inactive, some better and anointings that could be “discharged” later when the fall update is released. Therefore, the size of Window 10 200 could be significantly larger.

For now, we know that Windows 10 in the 20H2 branch will be released sometime in September or October 2020. An update that, everything points, will return, as in 2019, to be quite light.