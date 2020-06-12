By Tomás Ó Mainnín

A special collection of video and audio recordings made during Willie Clancy's summer school in Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, over the years is to be made available online.

The summer school has been running in Miltown Malbay since 1973 and every year hundreds attend the festival's music, dance and singing classes.

However, this year's summer school has been canceled due to the crown virus.

However, the Irish Traditional Music Archive and Willie Clancy summer school have a special project to make the recordings available online.

These include recordings of the renowned musician Miko Russell from Doolin and Willie Clancy himself as well as lectures, sessions and more.

Liam O'Connor, director of TCDE, said the aim of the proposal was to fill the vacancy left by the cancellation of the music school for the public.

He said the proposal had three parts. These are highlights from online archiving, online streaming of last year's events and documenting or documenting the school's influence on the music of this country.

Séamus Ó Rócháin from Willie Clancy's music school said they were delighted to undertake such a project this year.

He also said that the music school would be providing free online music classes this year with the support of the Arts Council.

The classes will be available free of charge to students who enroll in the summer school.