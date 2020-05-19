Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Will Tesla’s new batteries be a promise finally fulfilled?

By Brian Adam
A trailer with new Tesla cars leaving the Fremont (California, USA) factory on May 13.

Tesla may finally be about to have its expensive Model 3 ready for the mass market. The cost of batteries has always been the problem for the entire sector: it can raise the price of a car by $ 15,000. But Elon Musk may have found the answer.

By the end of the year, it could be installing batteries in the Model 3s it sells in China priced at just $ 60 per kilowatt-hour, according to a Reuters exclusive. That is well below the $ 100 that is generally considered the price at which electrics can compete with gasoline.

The firm has developed, in collaboration with the Chinese Contemporary Amperex Technology, batteries that use little or no cobalt, the most expensive part of the unit, and questionable in terms of environmental and social criteria. The largest deposits are in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where there are problems such as drought or the so-called artisanal mining, which usually means child labour.

If successful, Musk could open swaths of new customers for electric cars, which accounted for just 2.5% of global car sales last year. His plan involves making these new batteries have enough storage capacity for them to be used by utilities. Musk will officially reveal his strategy in the coming weeks.

But there are a couple of challenges. First, charging stations are lacking for greater acceptance. People can buy electric cars, of course, but feeding them is another matter. Second, there is Musk himself. He has been predicting a battery of less than $ 100 / kWh for a long time, without meeting it. It is just one of the many promises that have not been fulfilled, or whose schedule has been delayed: from the launch of Model 3 and sales objectives to quality control or insurance products, through the level of development of Tesla’s autonomous driving capabilities.

It may be successful this time, but it would certainly come as a great surprise to sceptics.

