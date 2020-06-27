Will OnePlus Nord have dual 32MP + 8MP front cameras?

OnePlus Z, or rather OnePlus Nord is official. After the posts on the official Instagram account of Pete Lau’s new smartphone, the first official pages on Amazon appeared in India. In addition to launch scheduled for 10 July, other very interesting information has also leaked.

OnePlus Nord will be one mid-range smartphone with dual front cameras 32MP + 8MP, located in the upper left corner of the screen, and four rear lenses with 48MP main sensor. Still, we are talking about 6.4 “AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G CPU – therefore 5G-ready -, 6GB of RAM and 4000 mAh battery.

These, it should be remembered, are always rumours that run online and that will eventually be confirmed by the company. The next event should be the presentation of the new TVs for the Indian market to be held on July 2nd. On this occasion, no additional information is expected on the new mid-range OnePlus.

However, the OnePlus Nord Amazon India page has already been created and on the OnePlusZLiteThing Instagram account, it has been accidentally posted an advertisement with the word “NORD”. This photo was deleted immediately, but there are those who have studied it with a screenshot and said that it would be a gift voucher for the first 100 buyers.