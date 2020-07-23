Tech NewsComputing
Will NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 be 20% better than the RTX 2080 Ti?

By Brian Adam
Further details continue to appear on the next-gen of NVIDIA graphics cards or the Ampere GPUs. After the special of the YouTube channel “Moore’s Law is Dead” on DLSS 3.0, it is now the user KatCorgi to talk about GeForce RTX 3080 which, apparently, will be able to offer much greater performance than the RTX 2080 Ti.

In a tweet, KatCorgi limited himself to saying that the RTX 3080 will be 20% faster compared to the RTX 2080 Ti, without specifying further details. This detail suggests that the performance at a resolution of 1440p will be improved by 40%, while at 4K by 50%. Extremely interesting numbers, always if truthful. The only rumour that users don’t like is the energy consumption from the card: the new NVIDIA RTX 3080 could, in fact, have a TGP of well 320W.

We also recall the possible technical data sheet of the Ampere RTX 3080 GPU: we are talking about 4352 CUDA cores, 10GB of GDDR6X VRAM on 320-bit bus and bandwidth of 760 GB / s. This would mean that the next generation change in the GPUs produced by NVIDIA will be even more important than the previous one, that is from 1080 to 2080. As if that were not enough, obviously the Ti variant will also be proposed on the market, which is rumoured to be 40-50% more speed of the RTX 2080 Ti.

All these data, however, remain simple items, therefore always subject to variations based on last-minute leaks.

