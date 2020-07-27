Will Huawei Mate 40 have a 6.7-inch screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate?

Huawei Mate 40 is in development and there is no shortage of rumours spread by the various tipster on Twitter. After the first rumours regarding a display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and not 120 Hz, the RODENT950 user has always spread other information on the screen provided.

It was the same RODENT950 to spread the first rumours about Huawei Mate 40, even those concerning the possible technical data sheet, the price and the design. He had not yet talked about the size of the display, made known in a tweet of July 25: according to him the entire Huawei Mate 40 series will have one 6.7-6.8 inch screen, therefore about 0.2 ”more than the predecessor Mate 30 Pro.

The 90 Hz OLED display it could have a waterfall design with a resolution of 1333 pixels and a small notch for the front camera, but only for the Mate 40 Pro.

As for the rest of the datasheet, there was talk of the processor Kirin 1020 5G with Mali-G77 GPU for the Chinese market, while in the rest of the world Huawei Mate 40 should arrive with MediaTek chipset. Together with it there will be 6/8 GB of RAM, 128/256/512 GB of internal memory and a 4500/5000 mAh battery. The price is rumoured to be equal to 565 Euro tax-free for the basic model, up to 1005 Euros for Huawei Mate 40 Pro.