Updated:

Will Apple TV 6 be announced in September 2020 with a breathtaking event?

By Brian Adam
Will Apple TV 6 be announced in September 2020 with a breathtaking event?

On the occasion of WWDC 2020 keynote Apple has decided not to show the public the new Apple TV 6 expected for 2020. This decision was taken at the last minute, however, must not frighten fans. As said by some tipsters on social media, Apple TV 6 will be presented on another occasion, perhaps together with iPhone 12.

Twitter user Jioriku believes that the launch will take place in September, when the new iPhone 12 series will also be presented, including a 4G-only 490 Euro tax-free model. If the company confirms these rumours, a truly sensational event should be expected.

Other information released online speaks of an Apple TV 6 with A12X Bionic, or the same SoC of iPad Pro 2018, but from higher performance thanks to improvements in the cooling system.

There is also talk of different models of Apple TV 6 divided by storage space: it is believed that two variants will be launched respectively 64GB and 128GB, but there is still nothing certain. Still, other rumours say that it will be possible to see even a gaming controller on Apple TV, pending the launch of new titles on Apple Arcade.

At the software level, Screen Time functions and new ways for children should arrive.

