Will Apple Silicon for MacBooks have 12 cores? A leaker is sure of it

Among the many novelties of WWDC 2020, Apple has undoubtedly stood out switch to proprietary ARM chips on Macs. According to what has emerged on the net in the last few hours, the first Apple Silicon should include 12 cores.

To launch the rumor the user “a_rumors0000”, which in this way followed up on other rumors that had been published on the net in the previous weeks.

Apparently, i Series A cores will be broken down by performance and frequencies, but at the moment no rumors have emerged about the scheme that the Cupertino company will adopt. In the past, however, there was talk of 8 high frequency cores, to ensure maximum performance, and 4 energy efficient cores that will be used to complete all the basic operations, which do not require a high consumption of resources.

The tipster in the leak did not provide any information on the performance that the 12-core Apple Silicon will guarantee, and you will probably have to wait a little longer before getting a closer and more detailed overview of the matter.

The debut, however, should take place on a 13-inch MacBook Pro, arriving in the last quarter of 2020. The transition seems to have really begun, and the ball now passes to the developers who will have to optimize their apps.