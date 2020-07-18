Tech GiantsAppleTech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Will Apple Pencil have a sensor to recognize colors? Here is the patent

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Here’s how to see Comet NEOWISE: it will also be visible from Italy with the naked eye

Finally, the long-awaited moment has arrived for professional astronomers, amateurs and for all those who simply want to enjoy...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Will Apple Pencil have a sensor to recognize colors? Here is the patent

When it comes to innovating the market, Apple always has its say. While the Apple Glass, or the glasses for augmented reality produced by the Apple, seem closer and closer to the launch, the Cupertino company is also thinking of a new Apple Pencil with a photodetector to recognize the colors of the real world and use them on iPad.

The patent was published on July 16, 2020 by the United States Patents and Trademarks Office under the name “Computer System With Color Sampling Stylus”. As written in the abstract, this device will have a sensor capable of measuring light and recognize the colors analyzed around us so that we can use them in the iPad. Together with the photodetector there should also be a small flashlight to help the recognition of the shades.

The design that appears in the images is reminiscent of that of Apple Pencil and shows how this new function will be located in or near the tip. Once activated, the user will only have to place the pen over an object to detect its color and use it digitally to draw, color or edit images.

As interesting as it is, remember that a patent does not always become reality: it always depends on its complexity and feasibility. Among other various patents filed by Apple there is also talk of a possible folding smartphone coming soon.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Samsung The Sero, analysis: this is the experience of using a vertical TV that rotates at the same time as the mobile

Reviews Brian Adam -
TikTok, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook ... If you stop to think about it, many of the most popular applications are used vertically....
Read more

This robot bird mimics the flapping and maneuvering of a real one with surprising agility

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
Festo, a German company dedicated to automation and robotics, has presented the latest of its inventions. It's about BionicSwift, an impressive robot...
Read more

OPPO Watch has arrived in Europe, launching on July 20 in Germany for € 249

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
OPPO Watch appeared surprisingly in the Old Continent, specifically in Germany, where apparently it will arrive very soon at attractive prices. The first smartwatch...
Read more

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G, review: great autonomy for one of the best mid-range of 2020

Reviews Brian Adam -
Xiaomi and its fight on value for money are a constant and the Mi 10 Lite 5G is another of the multiple...
Read more

Rethinking the career of computer engineering: professionals speak

How to? Brian Adam -
Straddling the effervescent placidity of the institute and the cold world of work is the university, a path that thousands of students...
Read more

20 synchronized robot dogs dancing in an empty baseball stadium: the most surreal job for Boston Dynamics Spot

Artificial Intelligence Brian Adam -
We have seen Spot, the Boston Dynamics robot dog, do tasks of all kinds. It can help doctors in hospitals perform telemedicine,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY