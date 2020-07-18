Will Apple Pencil have a sensor to recognize colors? Here is the patent

When it comes to innovating the market, Apple always has its say. While the Apple Glass, or the glasses for augmented reality produced by the Apple, seem closer and closer to the launch, the Cupertino company is also thinking of a new Apple Pencil with a photodetector to recognize the colors of the real world and use them on iPad.

The patent was published on July 16, 2020 by the United States Patents and Trademarks Office under the name “Computer System With Color Sampling Stylus”. As written in the abstract, this device will have a sensor capable of measuring light and recognize the colors analyzed around us so that we can use them in the iPad. Together with the photodetector there should also be a small flashlight to help the recognition of the shades.

The design that appears in the images is reminiscent of that of Apple Pencil and shows how this new function will be located in or near the tip. Once activated, the user will only have to place the pen over an object to detect its color and use it digitally to draw, color or edit images.

As interesting as it is, remember that a patent does not always become reality: it always depends on its complexity and feasibility. Among other various patents filed by Apple there is also talk of a possible folding smartphone coming soon.