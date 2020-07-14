Tech NewsCommunication
Wild telemarketing: almost 18 million Euros fine in WindTre and Iliad

By Brian Adam
Wild telemarketing: almost 18 million Euros fine in WindTre and Iliad

Stangata of the Guarantor for Privacy towards Iliad and WindTre. In the bulletin published on its website, the Authority announced that at the meeting of July 9, penalties were imposed for the two telephone operators, for the processing of user data and wild telemarketing.

WindTre was fined about 17 million euros because of “numerous illegal data processing, mainly related to promotional activities “. This measure was adopted following an intense preliminary and inspection activity, in which the reports of users complaining were collected “the receipt of unwanted promotional contacts, made without consent via sms, e-mail, fax, telephone calls and automated calls. In numerous cases, moreover, the whistleblowers declared that they had not been able to exercise their right to withdraw their consent or to object to the processing of their data for marketing purposes (also due to inaccuracies in the indication of the contact channels present in the information). In other cases, the publication of personal data in public telephone directories complained despite the (sometimes repeated) opposition of the interested parties“.

The investigation also revealed that the MyWind and My3 applications were set to oblige the user to provide each new access, a series of consents for different processing purposes, unless revoked after 24 hours.

Beyond these “system” gaps, the investigations of the Guarantor have highlighted several serious offenses in the chain of Wind Tre’s commercial partners, even with improper activation of contracts. For these violations, one of the partners of the telephone operator – who had sub-entrusted (moreover without any legal act) entire phases of the treatments to call-centres that collected the data illegally – was fined for 200 thousand euros by the Guarantor and he was seen to impose the prohibition to use the data collected and processed by agents present on the national territory (called “procacciatori”) in total disregard of data protection rules” continues the Guarantor in the announcement.

Alongside the fine of 16.729 million euros, the Authority also has Wind is forbidden to process the data acquired without consent and ordered the operator to adopt technical and organizational measures for effective control of the supply chain of partners.

Fine of 800 thousand Euros for Iliad instead, which was found to be deficient in other respects, “in particular regarding the methods of access of its employees to traffic data“.

