WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid them

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are very frequent because, although it may not seem like it, our homes represent a very aggressive scenario which can have a negative impact on both the performance and coverage of our wireless network. But fortunately this problem has a solution.

And it is often possible increase the reach of our network significantly without spending money on wireless repeaters, PLC devices or other solutions that will inevitably contribute to making our home network infrastructure a little more complex. These remedies are within the reach of all of us and are easy to execute, so it is worth trying them before investing a portion of our budget on more hardware devices. They are the true protagonists of this article.

These are the barriers your WiFi network faces

Our starting point in this article is a feature of wireless technologies that we are all possibly familiar with even if we don't know much about communications: the frequency. The IEEE 802.11g WiFi standard operates in the 2.4 GHz band and is capable of reaching a maximum transfer rate of 54 Mbps. The WiFi 802.11n standard works in both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. , and achieves a maximum transfer rate of 72 Mbps using a single link and up to 600 Mbps when using four data streams simultaneously.

A higher frequency allows us to achieve higher transfer rates, but there are other factors that also determine the performance of a wireless technology, such as the number of data streams that it is capable of simultaneously managing.

Let's see another example. The IEEE 802.11ac standard, which is probably the most widely used currently, operates in the 5 GHz band and is capable of a transfer rate of up to 433 Mbps per data stream. What is interesting is that this standard allows us to simultaneously use up to three antennas with the aim of increasing the maximum transfer speed until reaching 1.3 Gbps. What we have just reviewed allows us to clearly intuit that a higher frequency is a vehicle that allows us to achieve higher transfer speeds, but there are other factors that also determine the performance that a wireless technology proposes, such as, for example, the number of data streams which is capable of managing simultaneously.

Now that we know the role that frequency has in wireless communications, it is a good time to introduce a very important consequence of its increase: as we increase the frequency decreases its penetration capacity as a consequence of the reduction of its wavelength. This simply means that the signal is more attenuated when it is forced to go through a physical obstacle. And our houses are full of them. Walls, ceiling, and doors are barriers that can seriously limit both the performance and range of our wireless network, especially if, as we have seen, it operates in a high frequency band.

Walls, ceiling, and doors are barriers that can limit the range of our wireless network

Technicians who are responsible for defining wireless communications standards and equipment manufacturers, such as routers that we all have at home, have developed strategies to mitigate this disadvantage derived from the increase in frequency. One of them is to use a large number of antennas not only to increase the transfer speed by establishing multiple data streams simultaneously, but also to reduce interference and take advantage of reflections on the ceiling and walls in order to get the signal to its destination more efficiently.

This stratagem can be combined with the intelligent management of antennas to know which ones we are interested in using at a given moment, prioritizing those that point in the direction in which the device that should receive the signal is placed, or those that make reflections possible on the walls and ceiling that improve communication. All this can be done in a more or less "intelligent" way. router or wireless access point. In these conditions the result we obtain may be good, but even so, the physical obstacles of our house have a direct impact on the scope of the wireless signal emitted by our router.

The attenuation that a physical barrier, such as a wall or a door, introduces into a wireless signal depends on density and structure of the material used in its manufacture. The obstacle will absorb a part of the signal energy, thus causing it to be attenuated, and will reflect another part in a different direction than the initial one, but normally the wireless signal will be able to pass through it, unless it is already very attenuated. A wooden door is less dense and narrower than a rough brick wall, making it less difficult for wireless signal to spread. At the same time, a rough brick wall is less dense than a concrete wall, so the latter will attenuate our signal much more.

As we are seeing, it is easy to intuit which are the physical barriers that can degrade our wireless signal more intensely. Many of the homes that have been built in recent years use plasterboard partitions popularly known under the Pladur brand, although there are other manufacturers of this construction material. It is available in different thicknesses, but its composition in plaster and cellulose makes it less dense than the combination of concrete and cement that was mostly used a few years ago in the interior partitions of homes, so makes propagation less difficult of the wireless signal. A point in favor of plasterboard walls, yes, if we stick to the topic that interests us in this article.

In any case, the walls, doors and ceiling are not the only physical obstacles that obstruct the circulation of the WiFi signal inside our houses. Another barrier that usually has a negative impact on the range of our wireless network is noise generated by other devicessuch as cordless home phones, microwave ovens, wireless home intercoms, or wireless baby monitors, among other options. All these devices compete to use the same means used by our WiFi network, interfering with the wireless signal that carries our data. We can imagine it as a highway, which is the medium, through which a variable number of vehicles can circulate. If only one circulates you will be able to do it at full speed, but if there is a very large number of them, a jam will occur and circulation will be poor.

In addition, there is another additional challenge that we must face if we live in a community, which is the usual: routers and our neighbors' wireless access points can use the same channel as our router, which usually has a negative impact on both signal performance and coverage. To explain what a canal is, we can take our example from the road. Imagine that two cities are joined by three roads with a different layout. If, for whatever reason, the largest number of cars goes through one of them and only a few vehicles move through the other two, the first will be congested and traffic will deteriorate. Each of these roads illustrates the concept of channel in a wireless communication network quite well.

Before we go any further and see how we can solve the problems just described, it is worthwhile to list them as a summary. These are the factors that can negatively affect the scope of our WiFi network:

The frequency used by the WiFi standard determines penetration capacity of the signal inside our house. As the frequency of the signal increases, its wavelength decreases, and therefore also its penetration capacity.

of the signal inside our house. As the frequency of the signal increases, its wavelength decreases, and therefore also its penetration capacity. The walls, ceiling and doors of our house hinder the spread of the wireless signal. Its distribution, thickness and density determine to what extent the signal will be attenuated.

of the wireless signal. Its distribution, thickness and density determine to what extent the signal will be attenuated. Some of the devices that we have at home, like wireless intercoms, microwave ovens or wireless home phones, interfere with our WiFi network , reducing its performance and reducing its range.

, reducing its performance and reducing its range. If the communication channel used by our router is congested It will have a negative impact on both signal performance and coverage.

We can improve the coverage of our network without spending money

The problems just described have a solution. Also, fortunately, it is possible to solve them or at least mitigate them to some extent without spending money on more hardware. The solutions that we propose are simple enough so that any user can carry them out, so it is worth putting them into practice. The worst that can happen is that they are not enough to provide wireless coverage throughout our house, but it is possible that they do manage to solve our communication problems. This is what we recommend:

If you router It uses both the 2.4 GHz and the 5 GHz band and you have noticed that the performance and coverage of your WiFi network are not ideal, make sure that your devices are connecting to the 5 GHz network . Its higher frequency causes its penetration capacity to be less, but this, unless your house is huge, should not be a problem because the routers Modern use smart antenna management and wall reflections to extend coverage. What you win, by the way, is that usually the 5 GHz band is less degraded by interference because there are fewer wireless networks and devices competing to use it.

Removing the physical barriers in our house that oppose the propagation of the wireless signal is difficult because it requires a reform that in practice is not usually justified by the extension of the WiFi coverage that we seek. Fortunately, there is another much simpler option, which is to place the router in a central position in the house, trying to be more or less the same distance from the most distant and opposite points of the house. This makes it less likely that there will be areas without coverage. If, in addition, we place it in an elevated area, as close to the ceiling as possible, and open (it is a bad idea to put it in a closet or a drawer), we will be promoting the greater range of the wireless signal.

As far as possible we are interested in moving our router or wireless access point of devices that can interfere with it with more intensity, such as microwave ovens or home cordless phone docking stations.

As we have seen, it is possible that the communication channel that our router be saturated if there are other nearby WiFi networks that also use the same channel. An easy way to find out what it is and its status is to use a wireless network analysis app, such as WiFi Analyzer, which is available for Android devices, or Network Analyzer, for iOS smartphones and tablets. These apps will analyze nearby wireless networks and indicate which channel is less congested. The only thing we will have to do next is access the web configuration interface of our router and change the channel that the app that we have installed on our mobile suggests. If we are not familiar with this process, which is not at all difficult, we can consult it in the router. It should tell us what steps we should follow clearly.

The tips that we have just proposed should help you extend the range of your WiFi network, but if after applying them you do not get the result you expect, you will probably have no choice but to invest in new hardware. One possibility is to change the router for a more advanced one that is capable of guaranteeing you optimal coverage and precise control of your wireless network. In the article that I link right here we explain in detail how you can know if the router that your operator has offered you is or is not up to it, and in this other report we help you find a latest Wi-Fi 6 device.

It is also possible that you already have a good router and you don't want to change it. In this case, you will have no choice but to extend your WiFi network using one of the solutions proposed by the manufacturers of communications equipment, such as wireless repeaters or PLC devices, among other options. In the article that I link right here we explain what these teams consist of, how they work and which of them could better solve your needs. As you can see, we have many solutions at our disposal to try to ensure that the experience offered by our WiFi network is optimal, so it is worth not throwing in the towel and trying them until you finally hit the target.