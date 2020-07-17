Wifi channels: do they really affect the speed of your internet connection?

There are many parameters that affect the quality of the Wi-Fi signal that we receive on our devices and that, whether we like it or not, are of decisive importance: the way and place of the house in which the router is placed, if there are physical obstacles in between, other devices that may cause interference, such as remote controls, microwaves, etc. and, of course, the other wifi networks around us that share the same space.

It is in this last point where connection problems can be caused if the confluence of networks of other neighbors is too high, permanently colliding with ours. And is that the only way they have to transmit those routers is through the channels, which are the ones that mark the different lanes through which the information travels around us so if there is too much traffic in one place, what is the consequence? Sure enough, a traffic jam.

Channels, which one should we choose?

The routers that we all have at home have fourteen channels that we can select when configuring our wireless connection. The most normal thing is that in this parameter you have chosen (by default) the automatic option, that allows the device, in theory, to choose which of them it emits according to the moment, to avoid precisely those traffic jams compared to the other networks around us.

The problem is that This automatic method often does not work and we end up broadcasting on the same channel as many other Wi-Fi networks. For this reason, we recommend that you carry out this process manually, accessing the router and modifying the channel according to the circumstances. For this you are going to need an app on your phone that tells you which channels have the least traffic around you.

Wifi analyzer to know the channels.

In Android you have an app like Wifi Analyzer, or NetSpot in iOS, which They offer you a simple method to know which channels are the ones that are more and less saturated. In a test that we did this morning we found that they were all quite saturated. And why is 14 not used? Well, that one in particular has its own history since on paper it cannot be used because it is illegal. There are users who run the risk and even flash their routers in order to use it, because it is the place where there is no interference of any kind but it also has the drawback that it only supports the 802.11b (11 Mbps) standard.

As you can see on the screens you have above (on the left), the networks reserve an average of four channels to operate in automatic mode, which leaves very little room to improve things. So if you see a gap, take advantage of it. In this case, we could place our wifi between 8 and 9 and 12 and 13. Remember that Those apps that we reviewed before allow you to see in real time a reading of the signal intensity of each wireless network, including yours, so you can check in each corner of your house what speed you reach, to modify the channel if necessary. Or, for example, acquire a repeater to place it on a different channel than the router in the living room. So you are adapting the network to the gaps that are becoming free within those channels that, as we told you before, are usually quite crowded, especially in buildings with many floors.