Why the situation of COVID in July has nothing to do with that of March, although the curve of infected persons may be so similar

After two days exceeding the 240 new infected, with almost 5,000 diagnosed in the last two weeks and several areas of the country in full reconfiguration, yesterday a graphic began to run like wildfire on social networks and WhatsApp groups: the one that defended that "the coronavirus advances in Spain with a curve similar to that of the beginning of March". And it is not strange, for all that it meant, the virality is more than understandable.

ABC

However, it is enough to reflect a little on the data represented in the graph to verify that the conclusions are, being strict, very hasty. Let me be a little clearer: no, neither the situation, nor the infection data, nor July trends in Spain are similar to March.

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(“div-gpt-out”); });

Radically different data

The only thing the data on the two lines of the graph have in common is that they are official. That is, they are the data with which they work in the Coordination Center for Alerts and Health Emergencies. However, if you look at what they really represent, they cannot be more different situations. During the first days of March, the protocol of the Ministry of Health was "so narrow" that only people with symptoms who had been in countries with community transmission were tested.

Instead, the data is the product of active contact tracking after identifying a positive case. Most (60% according to the Ministry of Health) are asymptomatic, in fact. This gives us an idea of ​​how radically different the data the graph compares are. While, in March, for each confirmed case, dozens of them escaped under the radar Epidemiological Surveillance; in July it is that same Surveillance that is proactively looking for them to "test, trace and isolate" the shoots as soon as possible.

Two opposing trends

The exponential trajectory could also be observed in the second delta at that time. Today it is constant a little above zero, meaning that every day the new daily cases grow a little, but without the same explosion that we saw then. pic.twitter.com/NEOa6bdPgM – Picanumbers (@Picanumeros) July 9, 2020

As pointed out by the user Picanumbers on Twitter, there is one more indicator that the situations of the two months are not comparable: the trend. If we open the frame of reference a little and look at how the growth of cases evolved, we see that while the first week of March was inscribed in "exponential growth", today it seems that we are faced with a graph of practically constant growth. The difference is abysmal in its implications for the future.

It is true that in recent days the number of contagions people per million inhabitants have been growing after a few weeks in which the numbers have plummeted. But, if we have learned anything during this pandemic, it is that taking decontextualized data and drawing hasty consequences can only lead us to make wrong decisions. Epidemiology, even in the hands of the world's leading experts, is a discipline fraught with uncertainty.

Does this mean that we don't have to worry?

Kate Trifo

Absolutely. With everything we have experienced during these months, the concept of "flattening the curve" already sounds a long way off. But we often forget that all the efforts that were made during the worst moments of the epidemic in late March and April they had as objective that the sanitary system was not saturated (with the cost in human lives that that entailed).

Very soon we learned that the virus was not going to disappear and that we had to learn to live with it, to manage it and, above all, to do everything possible to control the next wave. That is what, with greater or lesser fortune, the health systems of Lleida and Lugo are trying to do: control outbreaks and stop community transmission wherever it occurs.

And we better get used to this. Therefore, we must not let our guard down and, from what we are seeing, in many parts of the world, it seems that social distancing, the mask and proactive control are going to be with us for a long time. However, what we need is precise data and conclusions adjusted to reality. Prudence has been the great "winner" of this crisis, let's also apply it when reading the data.