Why not delay part of the salaries of the audit partners?

Auditors may soon charge as bankers. Only not as you might expect: delaying part of the wages would help reduce failures.

EY's role in the Wirecard audit is under scrutiny. The giant, who earned nearly 10 million euros from reviewing the firm's accounts for 10 years, is accused of failing to make sure there were $ 2 billion in bank accounts in the Philippines.

The scandal is not unique. KPMG was caught in the saga of the Gupta Indian family in South Africa and the collapse of British construction company Carillion in 2018. PwC was fined $ 7.9 million by the SEC in 2019 for violating the independence requirement. Deloitte was also fined € 7.1m for her audit of British services firm Serco in 2019.

Splitting them could regain confidence. The British competition regulator believes that the Big Four should separate their accounting units from consulting. After all, with a single source of income, companies may be less distracted trying to earn lucrative consulting fees. But since Wirecard didn't use EY's consulting arm, this remedy would be imperfect by itself.

Sharing the workload is another option. Proponents of double auditing believe the Big Four would come under increased scrutiny and face tough questions from their partner. But by dividing the work, there may be gaps, and the overall quality may be weaker.

Which leads to delay payment. Given that EY is accused of failing to comply with the most basic exercise for auditors, box-ticking (which is confirming that a company has the correct amount of cash in its bank accounts), drastic solutions are unlikely to work. Instead, the audits could be treated as banks in which the main partners, who earn 1 million a year, have a part of their salary deferred, for example, seven years. With their own money at stake, they may still be fooled, but they are likely to be more diligent.

