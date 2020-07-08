Why is wearing a mask important? This video shows us

Why is it important to wear a mask? Without a mask, the droplets produced during coughing can travel up to 3.7 meters, with a mask, however, this distance is reduced to a few centimetres.

The simulation, described on June 30 in the Physics of Fluids journal, reveals that some cloth masks work better than others to stop the spread of potentially infectious droplets. “The images used in our study can help communicate to the general public the motivations behind the guidelines and recommendations on social distancing,” said lead author of the study Siddhartha Verma.

The researchers connected a dummy’s head to a fog machine and used a pump to expel steam through the dummy’s mouth. They then visualized the drops of steam by passing a green laser pointer through a barrel. In this configuration, the simulated cough appears as a bright green vapour flowing from the manikin’s mouth.

Subsequently, the experts have several types of non-medical masks placed on the mannequin’s head to test their effectiveness in blocking these “coughs”. Including a homemade mask sewn with two layers of cotton fabric, a single-layer bandana, a slightly folded cotton handkerchief and a non-sterile cone-shaped mask sold in a pharmacy.

The home-sewn cotton mask – with its multiple layers – reduced the spread of the droplets even more, although there was a leak in the top of the mask between the nose and the cloth material. When the mannequin wore this mask, the droplets travelled only about 6.35 centimetres from the face. Instead, the single-layer bandana and the folded handkerchief were less effective; the droplets dripped through the material of the mask, covering more than 1 meter with the bandana and more than 30 centimetres with the handkerchief.