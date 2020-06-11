Why is it called WhatsApp and its logo is green? Know its history

The WhatsApp app has revolutionized communication in the 21st century and to find out how it was born, here we leave you with the most interesting data in its history.

The Facebook-owned messaging app has gone 11 years since two engineers decided to create it. Today it is one of the most used tools around the world; That is why here we leave you some of the most important data in the history of WhatsApp.

Born for iPhone

Jan Koum and his partner Brian Acton they met working on Yahoo! and after giving up the company where they were formed in 2007, they spent a year discovering South America.

In January 2009 the iPhone app market started to take off and Koum saw potential in it after buying his first iPhone. His idea, far from what it might seem, was not to create a messaging app, but an app that automatically displayed the status of all contacts, a kind of smart calendar.

His name was chosen for his phonetics

On February 24, Koum, with the help of his friends, would register the WhatsApp brand in California, chosen for its phonetic similarity to the “what’s up?” used in the Anglo-Saxon world to express “what is it?” colloquial.

WhatsApp released its second version with two important new features: notifications when a contact changed status and the sending of text messages that used those notifications to notify the recipient. Thus they began to use the app to replace traditional SMS. Acton joined the project as a co-founder in October of the same year.

Green colour gives security

Kuom and Acton have always sought to reflect on WhatsApp values ​​of humility and simplicity. That is why the logo was chosen to convey that message, that is why they chose the colour green, because it represents security, since we all seek privacy in our conversations. In the digital world, the colour green is often used when something is safe or verified.

In its beginnings a paid app

They had to cover the costs of sending verification messages to users upon registration, thereby also avoiding too rapid growth of the app.

At the beginning, it was letters that appeared next to the messages.

Before popcorn existed, they used letters:

or : It was indicated that the receiver did not have the necessary version to see the message. s : sent or sent. d : Comes from the word delivered or delivered, indicating that the recipient had received the message.



A year later it came to Android

In August 2010, the Android version of WhatsApp would finally arrive. In November the search function was launched to locate any text between conversations; Thumbnails also appeared when sharing the video.

The app becomes a boom

With the arrival of group chats in 2011, the success of WhatsApp is already more than relevant, it becomes one of the 20 most important apps from the iTunes Store in the United States.

Facebook bought WhatsApp

In 2014, Facebook bought WhatsApp for $ 19 billion, the largest purchase made in the industry to date. Since then the success of the app has continued to increase, in July 2017, Zuckerberg announced that they had reached 1 billion people using WhatsApp on a daily basis.

The WhatsApp story continues and more features have been added to the app. Currently, it is one of the most used tools and surely one of your favourites to communicate with your friends.