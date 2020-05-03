Why do Selena Gomez fans suddenly think that she and Timothée Chalamet could be together?

The ideality paired, the one formed by Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp would have ended we do not know very well in what terms and life continues. Well, love in Hollywood and more when it is so young and beautiful is intense but brief. However, some Selena Gómez fans have seen this information as an unbeatable reason for her idol (single by choice for a long time) to have a partner again. How about the actor, now also single, with whom he shared a movie under Woody Allen? Thus, some have thought for a moment that Selena and Timothée are together.

Thus, scenes from A Rainy Day in New York have reappeared, the film they shot together, perhaps proposed as a plan of confinement. And in some of those scenes, they kiss (yes, they play a couple). The fans, eager for love to triumph and aware that they had been related to them before, could not wait. They are together! But, soon after, they have set foot in reality:

Selena Gomez & Timothee Chalamet Fans Think They’re Dating After Kissing Video Resurfaces https://t.co/F1mgTl7g4j pic.twitter.com/tYbo92Dfk7 — ADEMIX UP (@dasilvvva21) April 29, 2020