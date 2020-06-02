Why do cats survive snake bites more than dogs?

Only 31% of dogs survive after being bitten by snakes in Australia, while the percentage is 66% for cats. Since it takes more poison to kill a larger animal, like a dog, it is natural to expect the opposite. Thus, a new study try to understand the reason so all this happens.

“I had two friends who lost large dogs due to snake bites, dying in less than 10 minutes even though the responsible snakes were not particularly large specimens“they say Bryan Fry is Christina Zdenek, authors of the study, from the University of Queensland.

The difference lies in the blood. Of course, the couple did not want to test the responses of live animals to poison. Instead, they exposed the blood of dogs and cats in the test tubes to the venom of 11 species of snakes and found that the blood of the dogs had coagulated much faster than that of felines. The poisons of some snakes consume all the molecules that cause coagulation, so that the body cannot stop the bleeding. This suggests that the blood of dogs makes them more vulnerable to these types of poisons.

“All poisons acted more quickly on the dog’s plasma than on the cat or man“says Zdenek.”Spontaneous blood clotting time, even without poison, was dramatically faster in dogs than in cats.“Man’s best friends also come bites in more vulnerable areas of the body. “Dogs typically investigate through the nose and mouth, which are highly vascularized areas“says Fry finally.