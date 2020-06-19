Why can’t our brain see all 12 points of this optical illusion?

They might seem almost “magic” or sophisticated images created with some particular software, but most of the optical illusions are only the result – as the word itself says – of illusions that deceive the human visual apparatus, making him perceive something that in reality presents itself differently.

An example is given by the famous Hermann grid, described for the first time by Ludimar Hermann in 1870. In a very simple way, the grid in question (which you can find at the bottom of the article) is made up of a grid of thick white lines. At the intersection of these white lines, grey areas appear that do not actually exist.

We don’t know exactly why this effect occurs, says Susana Martinez-Conde, a neuroscientist at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center. A demonstration of our little knowledge of the mechanisms of our grey matter. There is a theory to explain the phenomenon: the intensity of a point perceived by the eye is not simply that perceived by a single neuron but is the result of the interaction of a group of receptors that make up the receptive field. The nucleus of the receptive centre has excitatory value on the produced signal, while the surrounding receptors have inhibitory activity.

This phenomenon, simply said, does “appear” a solid point when we look at it, but becomes invisible when viewed with a sideways glance. When our eyes observe Hermann’s grid, blackheads move in and out of our field of vision, giving us the illusion that the image is changing, but it is not.