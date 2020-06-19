ScienceTech News
Updated:

Why can’t our brain see all 12 points of this optical illusion?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 apps in addition to FaceApp with which you can transform your photos

There is something that nobody has told you about FaceApp and how it can use your information, so here...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Wirecard CEO faces final judgment

Wirecard faces its particular doomsday. The German payments company valued at 12.4 billion euros has rejected accusations of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Do you want to know who saw your WhatsApp profile photo?

With this incredible Android trick, you will discover who of your contacts has seen your WhatsApp profile over and...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Google integrates Meet within Gmail for Android: video calls a click away

Google is making it clear how it wants the final picture to be painted by its messaging apps and...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Earth and Venus meet in this magnificent photo taken from Mars

Curiosity is a mission that - initially - was to last two years, but almost eight have passed. The...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Why can't our brain see all 12 points of this optical illusion?

They might seem almost “magic” or sophisticated images created with some particular software, but most of the optical illusions are only the result – as the word itself says – of illusions that deceive the human visual apparatus, making him perceive something that in reality presents itself differently.

An example is given by the famous Hermann grid, described for the first time by Ludimar Hermann in 1870. In a very simple way, the grid in question (which you can find at the bottom of the article) is made up of a grid of thick white lines. At the intersection of these white lines, grey areas appear that do not actually exist.

We don’t know exactly why this effect occurs, says Susana Martinez-Conde, a neuroscientist at the State University of New York Downstate Medical Center. A demonstration of our little knowledge of the mechanisms of our grey matter. There is a theory to explain the phenomenon: the intensity of a point perceived by the eye is not simply that perceived by a single neuron but is the result of the interaction of a group of receptors that make up the receptive field. The nucleus of the receptive centre has excitatory value on the produced signal, while the surrounding receptors have inhibitory activity.

This phenomenon, simply said, does “appear” a solid point when we look at it, but becomes invisible when viewed with a sideways glance. When our eyes observe Hermann’s grid, blackheads move in and out of our field of vision, giving us the illusion that the image is changing, but it is not.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

100% real no fake: with this platform you can have video calls with your favorite celebrity

Apps Brian Adam -
Cameo is the platform to have video calls with celebrities whose funds are raised for foundations that support those affected by the pandemic. Since we...
Read more

Razer: Thx Spatial Audio app for Windows 10 available

Apps Brian Adam -
Razer today announces the launch of the Razer Thx Spatial Audio for Windows 10, which brings 7.1 surround sound with adjustable virtual speakers on...
Read more

Xiaomi brings the new Redmi 9: it starts from 149.90 Euro

Android Brian Adam -
Xiaomi today announces the availability in Italy of the Redmi 9, the entry-level smartphone announced a few days ago in Spain and which is...
Read more

This incredible image contains tens of thousands of green turtles

Science Brian Adam -
Off the coast of Australia the largest colony of green turtles in the world. An estimated 64,000 turtles have been observed within what is...
Read more

PowerPoint Presenter Coach comes to Android, a tool that helps you speak in public

Android Brian Adam -
Microsoft continues to improve its office suite for the Android ecosystem. After bringing Word, Excel and PowerPoint together in a single application with Microsoft...
Read more

There are at least 36 alien civilizations in our galaxy

Science Brian Adam -
Earth and the human race are the only evidence of the existence of life in the Universe, and so far all our attempts to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY