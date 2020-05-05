Tuesday, May 5, 2020
TechologySmart World
Updated:

Why are smartphones always more expensive?

By Brian Adam
7
0

Most Viewd

Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Huawei P40 Lite best buy in all. And with FreeBuds 3 even more irresistible. The review

We have tried for several days the new entry-level of the Huawei P-Series, the most awaited in these weeks....
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate 30 Pro: still one of the best on the market (and Google services are secondary)

The new Huawei Mate 30 Pro has arrived in Italy. He did it without Google's services but it is...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is “the beast”, the heart of 2020 smartphones

Qualcomm's new top-of-the-range SoC lays the foundations of what will be the best Android smartphones expected next year: 5G...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

HP Omen 15-dc1041nl: the gaming notebook with GeForce RTX 2060

Balanced hardware equipment characterizes this HP notebook of the Omen family, designed for gamers but based on a sober...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Found bricks of life inside a meteorite from Mars

The famous Mars meteorite Allan Hills 84001 (ALH84001), recovered in Antarctica in December 1984, contains 4 billion-year-old native organic...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

The 55 ” Philips 55 OLED 754/12 4K TV for a discount of 300 euros from Unieuro

On our site, there is not a shortage of technological products and today we keep your company with an...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

Best alternatives to Google Maps to get anywhere

Google Maps is probably the most complete map application that we can have on our mobile phone but we...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

Facebook goes dark: best ‘adaptive’ colored backgrounds

It is often said that success is in thinking differently from others. If everyone follows a path, what better...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

special Why are smartphones more expensive?

Why is the price of telephones in Italy, and in general worldwide, ever higher? Needless to go around: some brands have made themselves known mainly thanks to their low-cost products, and then raise the bar and try to compete with the most famous brands.

Let me be clear, the possibility of choice in terms of economic devices is certainly not lacking, but it is undeniable that, compared to a few years ago, the medium and high end of the market is more and more expensive. Less informed users blame the producers for everything: in reality, the current situation is much more complex than that and, for this reason, it is good to go and analyze it.

The rise in prices

On April 22, 2014, a Chinese entrepreneur named Pete Lau presented his world to the world way of understanding the smartphone, launching a device called OnePlus One and declaring it a “flagship killer”, or rather a smartphone capable of competing with the top of the range in different aspects, but with a rather low price: 299 dollars (269 euros in Italy). The device was equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 processor, announced in February of the same year and mounted by the top of the range models such as Samsung Galaxy S5, which cost over 600 dollars (699 euros in Italy).
OnePlus One was the dream of many fans and from then on the Chinese company has had more and more success, up to the present day.

However, the recent launch of OnePlus 8 Pro has generated an interesting debate among users. In fact, given the price equal to 899 dollars (919 euros in Italy), many think that the company has made a leap towards the top of the range, abandoning the so-called “flagship killers”, as the price is now too similar to that of high-end solutions.

OnePlus 7 Pro, released in the first half of 2019, had a starting price of 709 euros in our country. In short, the trend had already been evident for some time, but this year the jump was even more important than usual. That said, OnePlus is by no means the only brand that has seen a price increase of this type. Just think, for example, of Xiaomi, which sells its Mi 10 Pro for 999.90 euros in Italy.

The Huawei issue

But what is causing this general increase? First of all, we are experiencing a very particular moment, in which a giant of the calibre of Huawei, flanked by the “sister” Honor, is forced to not be able to use Google services on devices that have a renewed hardware. This is due to ban immediately from the United States of America, which is leading the Chinese company to review its strategies, trying to populate its proprietary App Gallery store as much as possible and focusing on HMS (Huawei Mobile Services).
Let’s not forget also about HarmonyOS, which in the future could be a nice “surprise”.

Huawei and Honor were achieving incredible results before the ban, so much so that, if it had not been there, it is likely that Huawei would have become the first smartphone manufacturer in the world in a short time.
These companies are at the top of the sector and it is clear that the other producers have every intention of trying to take their “slice”. Here we begin to enter an interesting context: this is probably the right period in which companies like Xiaomi and OPPO they can try to acquire more and more market shares.

However, to aim to take what is from Huawei, these companies must try to give users high-end products, which can compete with solutions such as P40 Pro (price in Italy of 1049 euros), promoting them properly with large advertising investments, resulting in higher costs.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and 5G

The explanation behind the price hike isn’t even that simple. In fact, one of the biggest incentives for manufacturers to aim for the top of the top is called Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Yes, we are referring to the processor officially announced in December 2019. The US company has decided to make the big step, using the SoC coupled with a Snapdragon X55 5G modem. For the uninitiated, the previous Snapdragon 855, announced in 2018, could be used together with the Snapdragon X50 external modem or Snapdragon X24 inside, which however was an LTE modem.

This is the reason why, during 2019, we saw the top of the range with Snapdragon 855 that had 5G support (e.g. Huawei Mate 20 X 5G, 1099 euros in Italy) and others with the same SoC that did not support this connectivity (e.g. Huawei Mate 20, 799 euros).
Qualcomm has decided to make its processor compatible with 5G in all its embodiments and this increases costs, bringing them to the levels of the top-of-the-range devices that supported 5G in 2019. In short, the great leap was made towards the new era of connectivity and the manufacturers had to adapt, not having too many choices in the high end of the market. We can not know for sure the disbursement asked the producers to take home this SoC, but it has been rumoured for some time that it is one of the most expensive components in the smartphone field.

Latest standards, large retailers and Coronavirus

In this context, for a manufacturer the best solution can be to go “all-in”, making top-of-the-range devices without any kind of compromise. It is, therefore, no coincidence that OnePlus 8 Pro has IP68 certification. Furthermore, it is impossible not to mention the LPDDR5 RAM, wireless charging and UFS 3.0 internal memory, also present on the Xiaomi Mi 10 range. They are all aspects that drive up costs and that come in a complex period, given the situation linked to the Coronavirus, which is creating many headaches for producers.

For the rest, there are countless issues to consider: there are more and more users who hold their smartphone for several years, the ambitions of the “new” companies are growing, who want to aim at large retailers (agreements with operators, sales in the larger by electronics chains and so on) and the evolution of technology leads to increased production costs. Other than that, we can’t forget the increasingly impressive marketing campaigns.

We will probably no longer drop to the prices of a few years ago at the top of the range level, but surely the market, as has already happened several times, will have to “undergo” various readjustments, once 5G has become a consolidated reality, that even companies more “new” will be well inserted in the large distribution and that the Coronavirus situation will have passed.

The world is changing and we live in a time when an iPhone (i.e. SE 2020) costs less than any recently launched OnePlus device. A few years ago we would have considered this situation impossible, but the reality is this and we will have to get used to it.

More Articles Like This

Galaxy Note 10+: after 8 months is he still the best top of the Samsung range?

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
Evolution never stops in the smartphone market. Every year new models come out, new technological trends to follow and product ranges are renewed,...
Read more

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: a versatile gaming notebook

Smart World Brian Adam - 0
In recent years, the gaming laptop market has experienced a very strong acceleration, so much so that eminent representatives of the hardware industry, such...
Read more

Amazon, the vice president resigns: "unacceptable to lay off the frightened employees"

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Amazon Vice President Tim Bray expressed dismay at the choice of Jeff Bezos company to "fire the warehouse workers who had protested frightened by...
Read more

Here are the Intel Comet Lake CPUs, frequencies up to 5.3 GHz and up to 20 Core

Techology Brian Adam - 0
Intel launches a new gauntlet to AMD. To do so, it focuses on its workhorse, that is operating frequencies, but also on theincrease in...
Read more

All Asus Z490 motherboards coming soon for Intel Comet Lake processors

Techology Brian Adam - 0
  Intel has unveiled the new 10th generation processors, codenamed Comet Lake. These bring the LGA1200 socket and the Z490 chipset, a pair designed to...
Read more

Ho, Kena and Very Mobile: the offers of the virtual operators of May

Networks Brian Adam - 0
  The counter-offensive of virtual operators against disgruntled users who intend to carry out portability continues. In recent years, in fact, several operators controlled by...
Read more
Smart WorldBrian Adam - 0

Galaxy Note 10+: after 8 months is he still the best top of the Samsung range?

Evolution never stops in the smartphone market. Every year new models come out, new technological trends to follow...
Read more
Smart World

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: a versatile gaming notebook

Brian Adam - 0
In recent years, the gaming laptop market has experienced a very strong acceleration, so much so that eminent representatives of the hardware industry, such...
Read more
Smart World

Why are smartphones always more expensive?

Brian Adam - 0
Why is the price of telephones in Italy, and in general worldwide, ever higher? Needless to go around: some brands have made themselves known...
Read more
Techology

Amazon, the vice president resigns: "unacceptable to lay off the frightened employees"

Brian Adam - 0
Amazon Vice President Tim Bray expressed dismay at the choice of Jeff Bezos company to "fire the warehouse workers who had protested frightened by...
Read more
Techology

Here are the Intel Comet Lake CPUs, frequencies up to 5.3 GHz and up to 20 Core

Brian Adam - 0
Intel launches a new gauntlet to AMD. To do so, it focuses on its workhorse, that is operating frequencies, but also on theincrease in...
Read more
Techology

All Asus Z490 motherboards coming soon for Intel Comet Lake processors

Brian Adam - 0
  Intel has unveiled the new 10th generation processors, codenamed Comet Lake. These bring the LGA1200 socket and the Z490 chipset, a pair designed to...
Read more
Networks

Ho, Kena and Very Mobile: the offers of the virtual operators of May

Brian Adam - 0
  The counter-offensive of virtual operators against disgruntled users who intend to carry out portability continues. In recent years, in fact, several operators controlled by...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY