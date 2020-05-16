WHO optimistic about some treatments for Covid-19

The Department of Health in the North this afternoon announced the deaths of nine other Covid-19s and at least 1,914 people who have died in Ireland since the outbreak

The World Health Organization has said (WHO) that certain treatments appear to alleviate the symptom severity of Covid-19 disease or reduce the length of time a patient has the disease.

The WHO said that the focus is now on finding out more about four or five of the most promising treatments.

Margaret Harris, a WHO spokeswoman, said: "We have some treatments and early studies seem to be working to ease or reduce the severity of the illness, but we have nothing that will kill or stop the virus. ”

Meanwhile, the Department of Health in the North announced this afternoon that nine others with Covid-19 had died.

At least 1,914 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,467 people south of the border and 447 north of it.

There are 27,328 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland to date, 23,135 cases south of the border and 4,193 cases in the north.

According to the latest information released by the Northern Ireland Agency for Statistics and Research (NISRA) on Friday, the number of deaths in the north is much higher than 447.

There were 516 deaths caused by Covid-19 on record at NISRA by May 1st. 383 deaths reported by the Department of Health for the same period.

The Department of Health in the North announces deaths in hospitals mainly, but NISRA takes into account all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned as a cause of death on a death certificate.

The Stormont Executive today published a five-step plan to ease the restrictions put in place to deal with Covid-19. The restrictions will remain in place until at least 28 May and the authorities are particularly concerned that the rate of disease spread northwards remains at 0.8-0.9.

The latest figures in the south show that the virus is still on the right track with the number of deaths and new cases and the number of people being Covid-19 being declining. in the hospitals.

According to the latest figures from the Health Service Executive, there were 69 people in intensive care units last night and 155 ICU beds that were vacant.

The hospitals have 1,181 vacant beds.

826 who were Covid-19 or suspected of being Covid-19 were in the hospitals last night.

It was also reported this afternoon that an Independent TD from Clare county Michael McNamara was elected chair of the new Dáil committee which will examine how the pandemic is being handled.

The new committee is made up of TDs. Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and Fine Gael will each have four on the new committee and the others will come from the other parties and independent groups.

The new committee had a private session this afternoon.