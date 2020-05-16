Saturday, May 16, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

WHO optimistic about some treatments for Covid-19

By Brian Adam
1
0

Most Viewd

AutomobileBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

The United States has declared the BLA a global terrorist organization

Washington: The US State Department has declared the Balochistan Liberation Army a global terrorist organization. In a...
Read more
Cyber WorldBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Panama: Tocumen Airport Coordinates Reopening Plans with Airlines and Air Transport Organizations

The plan contemplates the creation of sanitary safe spaces without neglecting the usual operational regulation aspects. By Summa Magazine The...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to create your own animated avatar on Facebook

The success of emojis, stickers and avatars has managed to invade the different social networks and applications. And now...
Read more
E-HowBrian Adam - 0

How to hide WhatsApp conversations instead of deleting them

We tell you how you can make hidden WhatsApp conversations instead of eliminating them, a hack that you can...
Read more
TechologyBrian Adam - 0

The RTX 3080 Ti will be a power monster, but the RTX 3070 isn’t a joke either

Incredibly powerful, with a huge number of CUDA cores and high operating frequencies. If the next generation of NVIDIA video...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The Department of Health in the North this afternoon announced the deaths of nine other Covid-19s and at least 1,914 people who have died in Ireland since the outbreak

WHO optimistic about some treatments for Covid-19

The World Health Organization has said (WHO) that certain treatments appear to alleviate the symptom severity of Covid-19 disease or reduce the length of time a patient has the disease.

The WHO said that the focus is now on finding out more about four or five of the most promising treatments.

Margaret Harris, a WHO spokeswoman, said: "We have some treatments and early studies seem to be working to ease or reduce the severity of the illness, but we have nothing that will kill or stop the virus. ”

Meanwhile, the Department of Health in the North announced this afternoon that nine others with Covid-19 had died.

At least 1,914 people have died in Ireland since the outbreak, 1,467 people south of the border and 447 north of it.

There are 27,328 confirmed cases of Covid-19 disease in Ireland to date, 23,135 cases south of the border and 4,193 cases in the north.

According to the latest information released by the Northern Ireland Agency for Statistics and Research (NISRA) on Friday, the number of deaths in the north is much higher than 447.

There were 516 deaths caused by Covid-19 on record at NISRA by May 1st. 383 deaths reported by the Department of Health for the same period.

The Department of Health in the North announces deaths in hospitals mainly, but NISRA takes into account all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned as a cause of death on a death certificate.

The Stormont Executive today published a five-step plan to ease the restrictions put in place to deal with Covid-19. The restrictions will remain in place until at least 28 May and the authorities are particularly concerned that the rate of disease spread northwards remains at 0.8-0.9.

The latest figures in the south show that the virus is still on the right track with the number of deaths and new cases and the number of people being Covid-19 being declining. in the hospitals.

According to the latest figures from the Health Service Executive, there were 69 people in intensive care units last night and 155 ICU beds that were vacant.

The hospitals have 1,181 vacant beds.

826 who were Covid-19 or suspected of being Covid-19 were in the hospitals last night.

It was also reported this afternoon that an Independent TD from Clare county Michael McNamara was elected chair of the new Dáil committee which will examine how the pandemic is being handled.

The new committee is made up of TDs. Fianna Fáil, Sinn Féin and Fine Gael will each have four on the new committee and the others will come from the other parties and independent groups.

The new committee had a private session this afternoon.

More Articles Like This

The results of the Corona virus test kit used in the White House are questionable

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Washington: The results of a test kit used to diagnose corona virus in the White House have been described as dubious. According to the...
Read more

The tools to strengthen your business through production chains in times of COVID-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Free webinar organized by Summa Magazine The current situation in the country has led Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) to innovate in their business strategies,...
Read more

These are the new provisions of Guatemala to face the Covid-19

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Neighborhood stores or grocery stores may open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. By Summa Magazine Guatemala has moved from the...
Read more

World Bank announces new regional vice president and strong economic support for countries

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Carlos Felipe Jaramillo will be in charge of supervising relations with 31 countries and a portfolio of projects, technical assistance and subsidies. Por La...
Read more

Slovenia proclaims end of COVID-19 epidemic in its country

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
All shops will be able to open from Monday, and restaurants and bars will be able to serve customers in the interior again. By Xinhua...
Read more

Labor will not enter into formal discussions with FF / FG

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Labor has stated that it will not enter into formal talks with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael (FF / FG) about a government program. Labor...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

WHO optimistic about some treatments for Covid-19

The Department of Health in the North this afternoon announced the deaths of nine other Covid-19s and at least...
Read more
Networks

Xiaomi launches two smart fans: better than the one

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi surprised a few days ago announcing the Xiaomi Mi Smart Standing Fan 1C, a new fan that they announced for the international market,...
Read more
Social Networks

Tesla may open its California plant after receiving Trump's support

Brian Adam - 0
Tesla will be able to reactivate production next week at its plant in Fremont, California (USA), after receiving the support of the country's...
Read more
Techology

Messenger Rooms arrives in Mexico: how to use it step by step

Brian Adam - 0
The app that came to Mexico to stay: this is how the Messenger Rooms video call rooms are used. As a result of this health...
Read more
Corona Virus

The results of the Corona virus test kit used in the White House are questionable

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: The results of a test kit used to diagnose corona virus in the White House have been described as dubious. According to the...
Read more
Techology

New search on WhatsApp: We teach you how to use it

Brian Adam - 0
Now you can choose between different filters to search for that text, image or video that you cannot find among all your WhatsApp chats. (Photo:...
Read more
Techology

How to record WhatsApp calls

Brian Adam - 0
There are two ways to record your conversations on WhatsApp, one natively and the other using an app available for iOS and Android. How to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY