Who is winning the race for the fastest charge: charges over 100W are already a reality

Charging a mobile phone below 10W is becoming a rarity, and the fault lies with the manufacturers who do not stop investing in new ways to increase the charging speeds of smartphones. Fast charges are practically a standard and mainly help us to not have to spend hours stuck to a socket in order to return power to our pocket computers.

Recently, the field of fast charges has taken several steps forward, to the point that there are already wireless charges that reach speeds until recently never seen, not even wired. Let’s see what state the sector is in right now and take the opportunity to refresh some concepts. For example, what is a fast charge?

What is fast charging

As its name suggests, fast charging is a charging system that offers higher speed than usual. Considering the market right now, we could call fast charge to anyone that exceeds 10WAlthough this could change soon in light of the latest developments. Maybe we are looking at a point where even 10W charging is a thing of the past. We will see.

In order to establish these watts (W) that accompany each charging speed, we have to do a simple mathematical operation. We just have to multiply the volts (V) by the amps (A) and voila, we have a number in watts to know what charging speed we are referring to. These concepts, those of volts and amps, are easily explained with a simple example.

Inaccurately but graphically, we can take the watts as if we were talking about a highway. A highway that has a maximum running speed, volts, and having a number of lanes, amps. So if our highway allows a maximum speed of 5 volts and has 3 lanes in total, we would speak of 5×3 = 15W. If we opted for a speed of 6 volts, the highway would offer 18W, and so on.

We multiply volts by amps and we already have the maximum fast charge watts. Remember, maximum, not permanent.

The combinations are infinite, although there are some measures that have been standardized over time. For example, chargers that offer 9 volts and 2 amps, thus setting up fast 18W charges. Or those that do the same with 6 volts and 2.5 amps, thus leaving the marker at 15W. As we have said, there are many scenarios and we always talk, always, about maximum load speeds. Connecting a mobile that supports 10W to a 30W charger will not cause problems, as the phone will accept 10W of power and charge at its usual speed.

As in all types of cargo, manufacturers grapple with two key factors: temperature and strain. Hence, higher fast charges are increasingly associated with more advanced heat sinks, and with voltage regulators that ensure that the current is stable, discarding excesses so as not to damage the phone. This is, in essence, fast charging. It’s time to see what the market is like right now.

OPPO sets the current ceiling at 125W

As we have said before, in recent months we have witnessed various achievements in terms of fast charging. Manufacturers are immersed in a race to become the fastest, worth the redundancy, and right now it is OPPO who is at the forefront of the competition. The Chinese manufacturer has presented 125W fast charge which is, for the moment, unattainable.

With the new charger and its new fast-charging system, OPPO promises to charge the battery of a 4,000 mAh phone in just 20 minutes, being able to fill 41% in 5 minutes. Quite an achievement since, in addition, it maintains the temperature of the device below 40 degrees Celsius. The OPPO system offers 25 volts at 5 amps.

Just below OPPO, we find his stepbrother, Vivo. The Super FlashCharge of the oriental manufacturer arrived last 2019 to offer 120W, being able to reduce the charging time of a 4,000 mAh mobile in just 13 minutes. The difference with OPPO? That Vivo doesn’t have OPPO’s exhaustive temperature control and therefore can afford to deliver more power in less time. Incidentally, Vivo offers 24 volts at 5 amps.

There are already four charging systems that equal or exceed 100W, plus those that are to come

As long as nothing changes, Xiaomi ranks third in the ranking of fast charges by having presented its Super Charge Turbo, a fast charge of 100W thanks to delivering 20 volts at 5 amps. Remember the operation to calculate it. Even if Xiaomi shares step on the podium with SamsungBecause its MM101 also reached 100W with the same distribution: 20 volts and 5 amps.

At the moment it is not official, but everything indicates that the Lenovo Legion will be the fifth in this ranking once it is presented. The information leaked so far speaks of a 90W fast charge, and thus we would close the Top 5 of fast loads at the moment. Behind would be the Huawei SuperCharge, the Meizu Super charge and many others that populate the market.