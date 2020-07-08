HealthCorona VirusLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

WHO: Evidence about Coronavirus airborne transmission is emerging

By Brian Adam
0
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

WHO: Evidence about Coronavirus airborne transmission is emerging

After the letter on the air transmission of Coronavirus, signed by 239 experts and addressed to the WHO, the latter has partially changed its position and after the initial denials, it has confirmed the existence of “emerging evidence” on the Covid-19 air transmission.

During a briefing, the doctor Benedetta Allegranzi claimed that “we recognize that there is emerging evidence in this area, as in all other areas concerning the virus and pandemic” According to the WHO Technical Manager for the Prevention and Control of Infections, it is necessary” understand the implications for how the disease is transmitted and also understand the precautions that need to be taken“.

Allegranzi further observed that in the light of those tests, “Coronavirus airborne transmission cannot be excluded in closed or poorly ventilated crowded environments”. Should even more certain evidence emerge, they could change the WHO guidelines again, which until now has always said that the main route of transmission of Coronavirus is represented by droplets or droplets emitted by sneezing or coughing which, however, due to the high weight they would fall to the ground after a few seconds. “The evidence, however, must be collected and interpreted“concluded the doctor.

WHO epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkove stressed that many of the signatories of the letter are engineers, which is not bad because “they add further detail to our knowledge of the importance of ventilation, which we consider very important“.

