Wherever you go, find this webcam right there

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The state-of-the-art Obs boot camera gives you all the freedom you need. Photo: Indy Gogo

Hong Kong: People who use a webcam know that they have to sit straight in front of the camera or carry a phone or tablet. But you can’t hold hands and keep your hands free. The solution is found in the form of a small mobile webcam that holds its neck towards you while remembering you.

A webcam powered by artificial intelligence has been dubbed Obs Boot. What’s special about it is that it focuses on the viewer in a frame, thanks to the neural network, even if it’s moving fast. Its camera doesn’t blur even when tracked by a motor, nor are you out of focus or out of frame. That way, you don’t have to sit still for a video call, YouTube video recording, or anything else.

Video quality is extremely high during video calls, video recording and conferencing. The camera uses USB Type-C for fast video transfer. Interestingly, the camera moves in two ways, up and down 45 degrees, while the wide angle can rotate up to 150 degrees. Its mic cuts off the noise around you and only proceeds to your point, for which artificial intelligence has been used.

The lightweight obese boot can be placed on a tripod, the edge of a laptop and anywhere. It can also be controlled via the app. Then this camera is a great gift for teachers who teach online and walk around the classroom.

The total weight of the Obs Boot is only 115 grams which can be charged via USB. It has a magnet layer on the bottom that can stick to any location.

Looking at you, the rotating webcam is currently available at 45 119 with a 45% discount.

