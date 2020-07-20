Where to see Rome – Inter on TV and streaming tonight 19 July 2020

Big match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome tonight, 19 July 2020. At 9:45 pm Rome and Inter will take the field, in a decisive challenge for the European ambitions of the Fonseca team and for the championship race for men led by Antonio Conte.

Where to follow Rome – Inter on TV and streaming

The match will be broadcast exclusively by Sky. It will, therefore, be necessary to have a subscription to pay-TV in order to enjoy the big match.

Rome – Inter will be seen starting at 9:45 pm on Sky Sport Uno, to channel 201 on fibre and satellite and to 472 and 482 on digital terrestrial. Sky Sport Serie A, at channel 202 on satellite and fibre and at 473 on digital terrestrial, will also broadcast the game, while obviously Sky Sport at 251 on satellite and fibre will be the third channel.

Obviously, users will also follow it on Sky Go and Now TV on smartphones, PCs, tablets and compatible Android and iOS devices.

There is also a large pre and post-match. Remember that the complete schedule of Serie A matches up to the 37th day is also available.

Rome-Inter line-ups likely on 19 July 2020

Rome (3-4-2-1): Lopez; Ibanez, Cristante, Mancini; Zappacosta, Diawara, Veretout, Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko. Looser: Fonseca.

Inter (3-4-1-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Gagliardini, Brozovic, Biraghi; Eriksen; Lautaro, Sanchez Coach: Antonio Conte.