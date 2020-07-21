Where to see Juventus – Lazio Serie A on TV and streaming

A few hours from Rome – Inter last night, ended with a 2-2 that served practically no one, tonight ends the 34th day of the 2019-20 Serie A, with a big big match: at the Allianz Stadium in Turin will in fact drop Juventus and Lazio.

Where to see Juventus – Lazio

The Scudetto game will start tonight, Monday 20 July 2020, at 21:45, in an empty stage due to Coronavirus containment measures. The match is important for the championship, which could approach its main verdict: in case of victory for Sarri’s team, in fact, the title would be even closer, while another defeat or draw would mark a real crisis for the Champions of Italy in office.

The two teams are certainly not from a period of exceptional form, that’s why the super challenge represents an important turning point.

Juventus – Lazio will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sport, for subscribers to the Football package. Seasoned by a large pre and post match, the live broadcast from the Allianz Stadium can be followed on Sky Sport Serie A at channel 202 or 473, and on Sky sport at 251.

The Sky subscribers will also be able to follow it on Sky Go, and the same will be true for those who have active subscription to Now TV.

Juventus – Lazio lineups likely

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo. Coach: Maurizio Sarri.

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Jony; Caicedo, Property. Coach: Simone Inzaghi.