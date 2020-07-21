SportsFootball
Updated:

Where to see Juventus – Lazio Serie A on TV and streaming

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
Top StoriesBrian Adam -

These metal-eating bacteria were predicted 100 years ago: they have now been found

This is the story of an accidental discovery made by the microbiologist Jared Leadbeater who, after returning to his...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in July 2020

The last few weeks have seen a "battle to democratize 5G" in this price range: let's see what the...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

NVIDIA: New Details on Ampere GPUs and DLSS 3.0

The next-gen season is also approaching for PC gamers with the new graphics cards expected to arrive next September....
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
AppleBrian Adam -

Whatsapp, a much-requested feature comes from the iOS beta

Whatsapp has released the beta 2.20.80 of the application for iOS, which brings with it a novelty highly requested...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Where to see Juventus - Lazio Serie A on TV and streaming

A few hours from Rome – Inter last night, ended with a 2-2 that served practically no one, tonight ends the 34th day of the 2019-20 Serie A, with a big big match: at the Allianz Stadium in Turin will in fact drop Juventus and Lazio.

Where to see Juventus – Lazio

The Scudetto game will start tonight, Monday 20 July 2020, at 21:45, in an empty stage due to Coronavirus containment measures. The match is important for the championship, which could approach its main verdict: in case of victory for Sarri’s team, in fact, the title would be even closer, while another defeat or draw would mark a real crisis for the Champions of Italy in office.

The two teams are certainly not from a period of exceptional form, that’s why the super challenge represents an important turning point.

Juventus – Lazio will be broadcast exclusively on Sky Sport, for subscribers to the Football package. Seasoned by a large pre and post match, the live broadcast from the Allianz Stadium can be followed on Sky Sport Serie A at channel 202 or 473, and on Sky sport at 251.

The Sky subscribers will also be able to follow it on Sky Go, and the same will be true for those who have active subscription to Now TV.

Juventus – Lazio lineups likely

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo. Coach: Maurizio Sarri.

Lazio (3-5-2): Strakosha; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Jony; Caicedo, Property. Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

Where to see Rome – Inter on TV and streaming tonight 19 July 2020

Football Brian Adam -
Big match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome tonight, 19 July 2020. At 9:45 pm Rome and Inter will take the field, in a...
Read more

"All the woes of the All – Ireland Championship without an oireachtas" – GAA

Latest news Brian Adam -
Gaelic Athletic Association commercial director Peter McKenna said it was unfortunate to play the All - Ireland Championship games without an oireachtas this year. The...
Read more

Rights TV Serie A, the CEO of Sky: "without exclusives we return to 2015/16"

Football Brian Adam -
During the interview with Corriere Della Sera, the CEO of Sky not only confirmed the arrival of Disney + on Sky Go but he...
Read more

The League chooses the soft line with Sky: the last Serie A games are not at risk

Football Brian Adam -
As widely expected, the sentence of the judge who gave reason to Sky, by ordering the payment of the last instalment of the TV...
Read more

Empty stadiums strengthen financial control of televisions

Football Brian Adam -
Empty sports stadiums could become Covid-19's most enduring cultural legacy. Since the WHO declared the global pandemic in March, virtually all sporting events have...
Read more

Champions League, round of 16: the match that will be broadcast in the clear on Channel 5

Football Brian Adam -
A few days after the Champions League draws, which will return on August 12 with the Final Eight that will project the teams to...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY