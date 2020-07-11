SportsFootballLatest news
Where to see Juventus – Atalanta of 11 July on TV and streaming

By Brian Adam
Where to see Juventus - Atalanta of 11 July on TV and streaming

Tonight we return to the field again with the 32nd day of Serie A, which sees in Juventus – Atalanta the big match of the billboard. The challenge sees the first of the class and the Gasperini team against each other, after the unfortunate draw of the Champions League that we had the opportunity to talk about yesterday.

Where to see Juventus – Serie A Atalanta

Their game will be broadcast exclusively by DAZN, starting at 9:45 pm, with ample pre and post-match conducted by Diletta Leotta.

The match can, therefore, be seen on the website of the streaming platform and obviously on DAZN1, for football subscribers who have activated the satellite channel.

If you choose the first way, then, it is necessary to have an ADSL, fibre optic internet connection or from mobile and a device compatible with the DAZN app, which is available on the main mobile and smart TV stores, as well as on dongles such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Chromecast.

Juventus – Atalanta lineups likely

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo. Coach: Maurizio Sarri.

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Ilicic, Gomez; Zapata .. Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini.

Juventus are called to respond after the bad defeat with Milan, while Atalanta must give continuity to its positive moment.

