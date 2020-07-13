When the moon was covered with magma, NASA’s reconstruction

It is a period of very interesting discoveries in the space sector. In fact, after the ninth-largest asteroid ever, which had not been detected until two days after its “passage near-Earth” due to a “darkening” by the Sun, we move to the moon and find out a little better how it looked many years ago.

In particular, according to what Space reported and as explained by scientists in an article published on 10 July 2020 in the journal Science Advances, a study revealed that the Moon “hosted” an ocean of magma for a period of between 150 and 200 million years. This is a very interesting fact since so far it has always been thought that this period in which the Moon was “covered” with magma had lasted much less (a few tens of millions of years).

For the uninitiated, we remind you that a study has been published which claims that the Moon was created with the magma of the Earth. More precisely, we are talking about the fascinating hypothesis according to which, as soon as it was “born” (when it was still 50 million years old), our Planet collided with a rock the size of Mars called Theia, causing magma to burst into orbit. Essentially, therefore, the Moon would be composed of proto-terrestrial material.

Put simply, after forming in this way, the Moon’s rocky mantle would have been so hot as to create an ocean of magma. In case you are wondering, the scientific community seems to have accepted for some time the existence of this “primordial ocean”, but so far there has always been discussion about how much remained on the moon. The new discovery by scientists is, therefore, an important piece, given that we are essentially rebuilding the “youth” of the Moon.

In this context, it is interesting to take a look at reconstruction done by NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. In fact, a spectacular video has been made that you can see above (published on the official NASA Goddard YouTube channel).