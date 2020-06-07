When I reached adolescence I became aware that my parents had shared all my childhood on the Internet

Imagine that your family album with all kinds of intimate photos was published on the Internet. That photo in which you are in the toilet bowl for the first time, the one in which you are in a chopped ball in the bathtub and with a toupee made of foam, or your first day of class crying snot while you hate your parents.

If your childhood only lives in photo albums you can consider yourself a perfect anonymous in current termsWell, many people born after 2000 have seen their childhood exposed on social networks, leaving the famous "digital footprint".

It is not the same as those photos seen by five acquaintances and spend a few minutes from "earth swallow me" to be seen by dozens (or even hundreds or thousands) of people, or anyone who decides to search for them by entering your name in Google.

This is what has happened to Iván and Esteban, two boys aged 19 and 15 respectively (at the time we contacted them), who saw how their mothers were documenting their childhood on the internet.

Iván Alcocer, 18 years old: "I was constantly arguing with my mother so that she could delete my photos"

Iván is a student who was born in 2001 and therefore has come of age. He remembers that between his 8-9 years his mother opened his first Facebook account, which in turn was his first social network.

"She always took care of filling her profile with photos of me, also of my older brother and younger sister", she tells us for this report, "practically took any pretext to take pictures and upload them".

When he asked his mother why he did not want to stop publishing his photos, his answer was: "I am your mother and I have the right to do so"

In his family, posting the photos on Facebook replaced the family photo albums of a lifetime: "It seems to me that the last album he probably made was about 10 years ago."

During his childhood it was not a problem for him that all those photos were published, but in early adolescence he began to feel uncomfortable: "I remember that at first it did not seem to bother me, I think more than anything because I did not have a clear idea of ​​the enormous magnitude that social networks had and that they would have later."

"All this started to bother and make me uncomfortable when I was 11, when I was in my last year of elementary school. At that time I was a very insecure boy with my appearance because I was overweight, which made me hate that more people saw photos of me in addition from my close family. I argued constantly with my mother to get rid of the photos, I was very irritated that he did not respect my desire not to want him to expose my face for whatever reason"

When Iván asked his mother why he did not want to stop publishing his photos, his response was: "I am your mother and I have the right to do so."

The discussions lasted until his 14 years in vain, so he took another attitude regarding the situation based on seeing that his older brother was having the same discussions with his mother. They concluded "that it was best to flatly refuse any kind of photograph taken by her or any family member"

"Almost two years ago I stopped using my Facebook account and that was when my relationship with my mother improved a little. It is something that I already accept and I have no problem with it, but seeing photographs of me as a child or during puberty on their networks social is still something that irritates me a little and I dislike it. What really bothered me is that I did not respect my decision not to want me to display photographs of me that seemed private to me. I took it as a complete break of my privacy or my Decision-making power over my own parenting psychologist: It depends on the personality of each child how it will affect the fact that his parents overexpose him on the Internet.

"If a child is an extrovert and is eager to have his parents publish photos of them, he can feed that facet of his personality," he explains, "but if he is an introvert, he can generate many problems of insecurity."

"We must not forget that we are dealing with human beings who perhaps when they are adults do not want at all that people see them as they were from the time they wore diapers until their first day of university.

The key to the matter is control: An introverted person is not someone who does not want to expose himself at all, but "someone who controls, when he is in a safe environment, what he tells whom." On the internet that control is lost at all, and some parents totally overlook it.

Silvia insists that "parents must have heads, legally they are responsible for their son, and they decide for him, but they are not the owners of his life."

"Children must be taught to respect and respect themselves. The moment they ignore their children's wishes and publish those photos against their will, they are saying to the child, 'I do this because I don't respect you,' which fundamental in education. " This can make an important dent in the relationship between parents and child, the feeling that may remain is that "they are commodifying with their generalized because of social networks:" adolescents are constantly compared, they see a scale that does not it is real, before they even know themselves they are already trying to project one to ask for your photos to be removed. On the other hand, Google offers you another form to remove your images in the search engine. Finally, if your parents give you for being youtubers, YouTube has another form for you. The party of the form.

Anaïs Figueras, Communication Director of Google Spain and Portugal, explains to us that "the best thing is for any user to ask the person hosting the content on that page to remove the information, because this way Google stops indexing it. If in the case that the parents have uploaded the images, then they do not want to withdraw them and it does not lead to an understanding between both parties, they can choose the forms ".

However, this is a remedy to the problem once it is done, not a solution that prevents it from happening. It may be that this content is removed a posteriori but the damage is actually done once they are uploaded and exposed. The best is prevention by parents. "The idea is to make parents and children aware of how to use the Internet responsibly," as Anais tells us.

In all of Spain and France, complaints have already been made with fines between € 10,000 and € 45,000.

Felipe Fernando Mateo Bueno, a lawyer specialized in family law, tells us that in the case in Spain it would not be a complaint (which is criminal), but a lawsuit, being a lawsuit without a certain amount: "Taking into account that from The 14-year-old can already decide on what to do with his, a lawyer specialized in the right to be forgotten and an online reputation, explains to us that in Spain "the conflicts in sharenting cases that have reached the Courts refer to discussions between parents, not from the son to the parents. "

But he clarifies that "in Spain such a case could reach the Courts, but we must also take into account the nature of the content itself." For example, in the case of Italy, the demand reached these levels because the son showed all the ways in which it had affected him on a personal level that his parents shared that content on social networks.

"It will be in the next years, when these minors begin to be

aware of all the content that their parents have shared, that this

type of performances will begin to occur with more assiduity. A comment

or a photograph, once uploaded to the Internet it is difficult for them to be

totally removed and can affect both your social life and

professional".